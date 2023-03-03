We all have times of struggle in our lives. Sometimes the struggle lasts for a short period of time. Maybe it’s because God acts immediately. Or maybe there’s a deadline attached to our struggle. Sometimes the struggle is for a season and we can’t see any possible end to the struggle. Not with our eyes and certainly not with our hearts.

As is probably true of all of us, I’ve experienced both, many times. One in particular comes to mind. Out of the blue I was offered the chance to apply for an incredible job far away. It was a dream job. Anyone in their right mind would have jumped at this opportunity. I was excited. At first. I had a couple of pre-interviews. They went very well. The job was much more than a job. It was a ministry position with some incredible people who were doing great things in their area.

Through it all, I prayed. I tried to imagine and think through all the changes I’d be facing. Leaving my home was a choice I could make since I was widowed and didn’t have to consult a spouse. I was lonely. Maybe this was a new start for me. And I’d told the Lord I would go any place He called me to go.

So I prayed and I listened, but I still didn’t know what to do.

I wouldn’t be close to family. That would be hard, but they could come to visit. I’d have to leave my longtime friends and my church. I prayed and listened, but didn’t hear from the Lord. I discussed it with my mom and with a good friend. I listened to their thoughts. I prayed. I was already in ministry and loved my job and the people I worked with.

In addition, I’d just been accepted into a ministry program that seemed like an additional calling to the one I was already in. So, I knew that I’d be giving up my present ministry position and a brand-new ministry opportunity to pursue another ministry far away that could also be a calling. All seemed good.

So, I prayed some more. I listened for the Lord’s leading. Nothing. I struggled with not knowing what the Lord’s will was for me. I kept seeking Him. I prayed more. Nothing.

Then one very restless night I prayed for what seemed like most of the night. I fell asleep in the wee hours of the morning. When I awoke, I had the answer. Just like that. The Lord heard me and He answered.

And with the answer the Lord gave me, He also gave me His incredible peace. That's how I knew that this was His will for me. Whenever I struggle in this life, I search for the Lord’s peace that passes all human understanding (Philippians 4:7). Then I know that I’m on the right path. His path for me.

I was already in ministry. I stayed where I was and also pursued a new ministry. It challenged me in ways I did not anticipate. It changed me in ways I did not imagine. Eventually, the Lord called me away from the ministry I loved to this new ministry in my area. I listened to incredible stories that left imprints on my heart and forever changed me. I saw things that most people don’t see. The Lord showed me how to help others. He also showed me things in myself that needed to change. He stretched me. He grew me. He knocked some things out of me. I’m still a work in progress, but I’m His work in progress.

In looking back, I wonder now if this particular struggle was a test. Was I really willing to go where the Lord led me or was that just something I said because I was a nice Christian girl? I’ve done that in my life. Prayed for an answer with a pre-conceived outcome in mind. You know what I mean. “Lord, I want your will to be done in my life and, by the way, I’m hoping that your will is …”

But now I pray with an open heart, waiting for the Lord’s will, not hoping for His will to line up with my will. Well, at least most of the time. And I pray for others, which is such an incredible privilege. I never imagined that I would enjoy it so much.

When I think that God hears every prayer, I stand amazed that the Creator of the universe not only hears me, but He wants to listen to me. We are created with a need to fellowship with the Lord. While we’re still on this earth we can fellowship with Him through prayer. We don’t have to construct and recite formal prayers, we can simply be ourselves. In Psalm 139 David writes, “You know what I’m going to say even before I say it, LORD (verse 4).”

If you’re struggling today, don’t give up. Know that the Lord hears our prayers. In His perfect timing, He will answer us.

Our prayers smell sweet to the Lord. “Let my prayer be as the evening sacrifice that burns like fragrant incense, rising as my offering to you as I lift my hands in surrendered worship!” (Psalm 141:2 TPT). It’s a simple formula. We talk. God hears. We worship Him.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.