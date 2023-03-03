Related to this story

Most Popular

YODER: Dear God

YODER: Dear God

Dear God,When I wake up in the morning you are here. I’m thankful for another day of life. Another day to serve you. May I serve you well, Lor…

YODER: The Speed of Life

YODER: The Speed of Life

There are many memorable days in our lives here on earth. School days. Summer vacation. Family time. Friendships. Work life. Falling in love. …

Watch Now: Related Video

Taking an afternoon nap might boost mental agility, new study says