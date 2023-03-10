You probably know the story from Genesis. Abraham and Sarah waited a long time for the son that God promised them. In fact, Sarah was 90 years old when she gave birth to Isaac. Abraham was 100. Not the typical ages for new parents. But like any new parents they were delighted.

There were twists and turns as they waited not so patiently on the Lord to fulfill His promise. We human beings have a tendency to complicate our lives. When we think the Lord is not moving fast enough, we sometimes take things into our own hands.

There was the servant Hagar, for example. Sarah convinced Abraham to lie with her. Their union produced Abraham’s first son, Ishmael. Jealousy, resentment, and contempt arose, of course, between the two women. Eventually, after Isaac was born and growing up, Sarah told Abraham to drive Hagar and Ishmael from their home.

This upset Abraham. “But God told Abraham, ‘Do not be upset over the boy and your servant. Do whatever Sarah tells you, for Isaac is the son through whom your descendants will be counted. But I will also make a nation of the descendants of Hagar’s son, because he is your son, too’” (Genesis 21:12-13).

God kept His promise. He took care of Hagar and Ishmael. He provided for them in the wilderness. Not only in the literal wilderness, but in the wilderness of their circumstances. In fact, earlier Hagar learned a great truth about the Lord. When she was pregnant with Ishmael, Sarah treated her so harshly that she ran away. An angel of the LORD found Hagar in the wilderness.

“The angel of the LORD said to her, ‘Return to your mistress, and submit to her authority.’ And then he said to her, “I will give you more descendants than you can count’” (Genesis 16:9-10). The angel of the LORD also told her to name her son Ishmael, which means “God hears.” In the midst of everything that was happening, the Lord heard Hagar’s distress and He went to her. The same is true for us today. God hears us and He helps us. We, like Hagar the servant, are not forgotten.

“Thereafter, Hagar used another name to refer to the LORD, who had spoken to her. She said, ‘You are the God who sees me.’ She also said, ‘Have I truly seen the One who sees me?’” (Genesis 16:13).

Even in the midst of our messy lives, God is still the God who hears us, who sees us, and who provides for us. Abraham knew this, but his knowledge was put to the test in a huge way. In Genesis 22, God gives Abraham specific and surprising instructions. “Take your son, your only son – yes, Isaac who you love so much – and go to the land of Moriah. Go and sacrifice him as a burnt offering on one of the mountains, which I will show you” (Genesis 22:2).

On the surface, it’s such an odd request. Especially when we remember that the pagan people who worshiped idols sacrificed their children to false gods. But Abraham had learned that he could completely trust God. He’d learned that going his own way was not only disobedient, it had dire consequences. He knew that he could trust the Lord. So, he did. He traveled to that mountain with his beloved son. And he prepared for the sacrifice.

“Isaac spoke up and said to his father Abraham, ‘Father?’ ‘Yes, my son?’ Abraham replied. ‘The fire and the wood are here,’ said Isaac. ‘But where is the lamb for the burnt offering?’ Abraham said, ‘God himself will provide for himself the lamb for a burnt offering, my son.’ And the two of them went on together” (Genesis 22:7-8).

Abraham went so far as tying Isaac to the altar and lifting is knife in the air. But God stopped him. And God did provide. He provided a ram caught in the thicket. He provided a test for Abraham to go deeper in his faith. Isaac also demonstrated great trust. He trusted his father as he allowed him to place him in a vulnerable position. He still trusted him as he lifted the knife in the air. And Isaac also saw that he could trust God, his heavenly Father.

Even in the Garden of Eden when Adam and Eve sinned against God, the Father was already planning for our redemption. He is the God who provides. He is our great provider. He knows that we need a Savior. We cannot save ourselves from our sins. “For it is not possible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins” (Hebrews 10:4).

Even in the Garden of Eden as the forbidden fruit was still on Adam and Eve’s breath, God the Father knew the Lamb He would provide. John the Baptist said it well. When he saw Jesus he said, “Look! The Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world!” (John 1:29b).

That’s why He sent His own son, Jesus Christ, to earth to be our permanent sacrifice for our sins. “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him” (John 3:17). He is the God who provides. He provides during good times and also during times of great wilderness in our lives. Reach out to Him today. Ask Him to be your Savior and your provider. He hears you. He sees you. And if you surrender to Him, He will provide you with eternal life with Him.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer.