YODER: Good character never goes out of style

There’s an entire fashion industry that exists around what people wear. Well, more precisely it’s about what the people who are in charge think we should wear. New styles, trends, fads.

A poster copy of one of my favorite paintings hangs in my kitchen. It’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat. I had the delight of seeing it in person years ago at The Art Institute of Chicago. It was painted from 1884-1886. A woman in the foreground is wearing a long dress with a bustle. She has on a smart black hat with a flower and is carrying a parasol. It’s hard to miss the bustle. It’s pretty extreme. Yet, at the time I’m sure it was considered high fashion.

I grew up at a time when little girls wore dresses to school. We were not allowed to wear slacks with the exception of under our dresses as we walked to school in the winter. But we had to take them off once we arrived.

When I was in high school, bell bottom jeans and Peter Max designs took over. We all thought that we were so unique in our fashion choices while we all looked the same. We had no idea that the colors and designs of that time would end up being the Halloween costumes of today.

Fashion choices come and go. But we can clothe ourselves with character that will never go out of style or wear out. How do we do that?

“As God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues, put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity” (Colossians 3:12-14).

In the first part of this chapter, apostle Paul is speaking to the people of Colosse. He’s writing to them from a prison in Rome. He’s heard that false teachings are being mixed in with God’s truth. Not so unlike today when people want to add their own beliefs to the Bible. Mix in a little mysticism. A little New Age belief. Some Buddhism and other eastern philosophies.

Many years ago I was sitting at my kitchen table with my mother-in-law, Joan, and my brother-in-law, Don. Don was an extremely smart guy. He was a university professor who was well respected and loved. We were talking when he said, “God helps those who help themselves. It’s in the Bible.” I said, “That’s not in the Bible.” He insisted it was. I asked him to show me the chapter and verse. He looked at his mom, who simply shook her head “No.” He dropped the subject. He knew that Joan knew the Bible as well as most pastors.

It’s easy to add our own opinions to the Bible without even realizing it. But that’s not our job. After all, the Bible is the very Word of God.

“For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning thoughts and intentions of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12).

Paul wanted the Colossians to know and embrace the fact that Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is fully God. He wanted them to live a life worthy of being His followers. To learn the truths of the Bible and to walk in those truths. He’s telling them and us how to live a Christian life.

The amplified version says in verse 12, “So as God’s own chosen people, who are holy (set apart, sanctified for His purpose) and well-beloved (by God Himself), put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience (which has the power to endure whatever injustice or unpleasantness comes, with good temper).”

Compassion is more than distant sympathy. Compassion means to see someone hurting and to try to help them. Jesus showed great compassion throughout His life on earth. In John 11:1-44, his friend Lazarus has died. Jesus knows that He’s going to raise Lazarus from the dead. Even though Jesus knows this, He weeps. He sees the sadness all around Him and is “deeply moved.”

Another time Jesus and His disciples are exhausted. They’re looking for a place to rest. But the crowds follow Jesus and are waiting as he steps out of the boat.

“When he went ashore He saw a great crowd, and He had compassion on them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd. And He began to teach them many things” (Mark 6:34).

Jesus served the poor, the sick, the troubled, the down and out, the rejected. Healing them. Comforting them. Should we be any different? Not if we clothe ourselves in compassion that looks like the compassion that Jesus wears.

Some dear people have shared with me their stories of being bullied as children. Each time I hear a story, I want to take that little child and hug him or her and make everything better. Only Jesus can do that, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing we can do. We can show compassion. We can feel their suffering and offer encouragement. We can pray for them. We can clothe ourselves in Jesus’ compassion and His love. In fact we are called to love one another, just as Jesus loves us.

“This is my commandment that you love one another as I have loved you” (John 15:12).

May we all forget about high fashion and put on the highest fashion of all, the character of Christ.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

