YODER: Haley's prayer requests

I don’t have a daughter, but I have three wonderful nieces. They’re a blessing to me, even though I don’t see them very often. Two live in Colorado, Bethany and Melody, and Haley lives near Des Moines. I’ve had the privilege of knowing these beautiful girls all their lives. I’ve seen them grow and mature and become the loving women they are today. Each one unique and different. Each one very special.

All three are married and have children. I pray for them regularly and all my family members.

At different times I’ve asked my family and friends for specific prayer requests. I like to zero in and pray for specific needs. There’s an added bonus in what people ask me to pray for. It reveals what’s on their minds in and it also reveals what’s in their hearts.

Recently I asked Haley how I can pray for Des Moines. It’s the capital of Iowa, of course. It’s a big place with lots of families, many businesses, and much activity. I’m part of a team praying for Iowa. I was asked to write out prayers for the different regions and also for Des Moines. Here are some of Haley’s prayer requests for Des Moines. For any place really.

“Pray for economic growth to support the families who depend on it.” That’s a good one. We need a healthy economy to keep our towns, our cities, our families afloat. I have an old German Bill printed in 1923. It was tucked inside a book that I bought more than 40 years ago. The denomination is 100 million marks. At the time during hyperinflation in Germany, it would not quite buy one loaf of bread.

Heavenly Father, we pray for a strengthening of our economy. We ask you to lead and guide us in all the choices we make for ourselves and for others. Help our leaders to make wise choices.

“Help the homeless and the newer refugees who call Des Moines home.” Dear Lord, the homeless population and the number of refugees seems to be increasing everywhere. Only you know what the solution is. You tell us to love our neighbors as ourselves, show us how to do that, Lord, in challenging situations and in these challenging times.

“Clean and abundant water.” This is a problem throughout the world. We need water to survive. I don’t think about it as being a problem in Iowa, although in my area of the state we are in a time of drought.

We pray for rain for our crops, but even more importantly, Lord, we pray for you to reign in our lives. Many of our friends and neighbors don’t know you. As our land cries out for nourishing rain, our souls cry out for revival. May your Holy Spirit call people to a saving, redeeming belief in you, O Lord. May He blow the doors of our churches wide open as we welcome those who don’t know you. We pray, Lord, for a mighty harvest of souls during a new and refreshing season of revival.

“Help lawmakers be inclusive in their decisions to help more people, including people not like them.” We Iowans don’t always agree with one another, politically and otherwise, Lord. Especially in these turbulent, divisive times. Lead us and guide us, dear Lord. Help us to promote free speech, never forgetting that we find our true freedom in you.

“Pray for the safety of all the school children.” We pray for the safety of all the school children, dear Lord. They are precious to you.

“Pray for those suffering from mental illness.” Heavenly Father, we pray for caring and competent people to address these issues in life changing ways. Please remove the stigma of mental illness. Help those struggling, Lord. Help and encourage their families, as well.

“Still so many people are struggling with loneliness, alcoholism, suicidal thoughts.” Father, so many people are lonely for you and don’t even know it. They have a huge emptiness in them that only you can fill. Lord, give each of us opportunities to reach out to others in need. “Let us not grow weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up” (Galatians 6:9).

“Pray for the healthcare workers and patients fighting illness. Pray for the business owners struggling to find people to work for them. Pray for people to think about the common good and not just protecting their own needs.” Lord, we hold each one up to you and ask for your amazing grace in their lives.

“I could keep going!” And she did.

“Pray for the day when we don’t have to look for the exits in a Mall, a concert, the Farmers Market in case of a mass shooter.”

“Pray for the day when I don’t hear an ambulance and hope it’s not going to my kids' school.”

Father God, we pray for all these things and much more. We pray for the hearts of mothers to not be broken. We pray for your will to be done here on earth as it is in heaven. We pray for protection for all our loved ones, especially the children. We pray for revival in Iowa and elsewhere. May your love reign so much in people’s lives that as a result our world is forever changed. We thank you that you are the Lord of our lives. We pray this all, Father, in the loving name of your beloved Son and our Savior, Jesus Christ. Amen.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.