YODER: Happy New Year

“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland” (Isaiah 43:19).

A new year is almost here. We naturally think about changes that we can make in ourselves for improvement in the New Year. My goal is always to be as kind as possible without sugar-coating the truth. Speaking the truth in love with gentleness and understanding sounds like a lofty goal, but sometimes it’s just hard work.

I was once with someone who was dying. We’d known each other for a long time. He told me that he hadn’t quite worked things out with the Lord yet. Without pausing, I immediately blurted out, “Well you’d better hurry up! You don’t have much time left!”

I shocked us both. But I think it hurried his decision along to surrender his life to the Lord before it was too late. One day I believe that I’ll see him in heaven. I’m thankful for that.

Thirteen months ago my husband, Mel, went home to heaven. In our car accident, the Lord miraculously saved my life. I realized that it was simply Mel’s time to go and it was not mine. I’m thankful for the life we had together. And I’m thankful for the life I still have.

I write an annual Christmas letter. I wrote one this year, but for some reason didn’t mail it.

Last year I wrote in our Christmas letter the following: “The Lord has blessed us greatly. We pray that you can feel His blessings, too… We can lean on the promises of the Bible because they are true. The Lord is always with us and will never leave us (Hebrews 13:5). He loves us with an everlasting love (Jeremiah 31:3). He will hide us under the shelter of His wings (Psalm 91:4).”

After the accident, which happened not long after I mailed out the Christmas letter, I cleaned out my purse. I found a piece of glass from the windshield at the bottom of my purse. It rested on a Bible verse that I didn’t remember being there. It was Psalm 91:4. Just as I mentioned in the Christmas letter. I found the Bible verse a couple of days after a friend told me that when I was describing the beautiful light I saw behind Mel, that she saw angel wings covering me.

God is so good. I wonder how many times He’s blessed me in my life and I haven’t even noticed?

This year I had one dream of Mel. It was dark outside. I couldn’t see very well. Then I saw Mel. He didn’t speak, but I knew that I was supposed to follow him. He stopped. Then he looked at the ground. There was a Bible there. Then he looked at me. He didn’t want me to miss anything. Next, he stood on top of the Bible. Immediately, I knew what it meant. We can stand on the promises of the Bible. I’d written in last year’s Christmas letter that we can lean on the promises, but we can also boldly stand on top of those promises. God is faithful.

“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:22-23).

This last year, my prayer has been, “Lord, don’t let me waste any of the time I have left here on earth.”

I’m not sure what that not wasting time looks like, but I know that the Lord does. I’m retiring at the end of this year. I’ll still be writing this weekly column, but I’m retiring from my job as a chaplain.

It’s been a privilege to do this work. It’s been challenging. It’s been fun at times, heartbreaking at times, and always rewarding. It’s definitely a calling from the Lord or I would not have been able to serve in this way. As I look back on my life I can see the seeds for this ministry the Lord has planted in my life along the way. Even as a little girl in grade school, I stood up to bullies who were teasing a smaller girl on the playground. I knew it was wrong. I knew that she couldn’t defend herself. The Lord gave me great compassion for her.

In my very first career as a photojournalist, I walked through great tragedy and trauma. At times, I gave comfort where I could. It never seemed like very much, but the Lord used those experiences to plant seeds for the ministry He would one day call me to. I learned to be calm in the midst of chaos. I learned to lean on Him for His strength, His wisdom, His guidance. I learned that I am nothing without Him.

People ask me what I’m going to do in retirement. I don’t exactly know, but I know the One who does. I think of one of my favorite Bible verses that has helped me during very challenging times in ministry and in life.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

I’m trusting. I’m leaning. I’m expecting straight paths. Happy New Year!

