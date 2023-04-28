I seldom rerun something I’ve written before. In fact, I think I’ve only done it with my story, Broken Buildings. After the terrorists’ attacks on 9/11, I was upset, like everyone else. I went for a walk. As I was walking and praying, the Lord gave me the Broken Buildings story. That was before I began writing this column. But my husband, Dave, printed my story in his column. It was the only time in 30 years that he ran something he did not personally write in one of his columns.

Searching through some of my writing, I found this poem, “Hate Came Robed in Silence.” Rereading it, I realize that it contains truth that’s needed as much today as when I first wrote it. Hate comes in many forms, but hate is never the answer. Hate comes from the enemy, Satan.

Hate never comes from Jesus. He is the very definition of love.

I share this poem today for all children, for all parents and grandparents, and for all of us who were once children. May we walk with Jesus all the days of our lives and may we teach others to do the same; especially those who are precious to us.

Hate Came Robed in Silence

Hate came robed in silence one bright and sunny day. He walked up to the children.

He said, “Do you want to play? I know a game so very old. It was here before your birth.

It takes no time to learn it. It’s filled with magic, with mirth.”

And so, the children made two lines with a chooser on each side. They battled over who they picked and the losers left behind. “I won’t take her. She’s too slow. And he’s way too fat. She’s not very smart, you know. His voice squeaks like a bat.”

Hate stepped in and shook his head. “You’re doing it all wrong. You’re acting like weak amateurs. Remember, I am strong!” He taught them with proficiency. His talents so sublime. He had the weak kids crying. “Hey, honesty’s not a crime!”

Hate makes them feel like nothing. He steals their hopes and joys. He tramples on their spirits.

He turns them into toys. This one’s a marionette. Hate holds all the strings. He makes the puppet hurt himself. He makes another scream.

Then Hate saw her, a pretty girl oh, so nice. He set his sights on wooing her. He figured out her price. “Would you like to be famous? Admired? Adored? Forget the life you’ve lived so far. Renounce the name of the Lord.

“I’ll take you all around the world. I’ll give you what you want. You only have to worship me and assist me in the hunt. I need to find more kids like you – innocent, sweet, divine. You’ll help me trap each one of them. Together, we’ll make them mine.”

She said “Yes!” without a doubt, a thought, or even a prayer. She said “Yes!” with her mind, thinking her heart wouldn’t care.

It was such a long time ago, but I saw her one yesterday. She looked happy, young and pretty, but her eyes gave her away. They were empty, cold, and lifeless. God’s love could not be seen.

Something had a hold on her. Something horrible and mean. When Hate wasn’t looking, she whispered secretly, “Keep the children away from him! Keep the children free!”

“Did you say something my dearest Dear? Did you tell her I’m so nice?” Hate stared at her with eyes as cold as frozen mice. Then he grabbed her arm, roughly yanking her from me. I didn’t have the chance to say, “Pray! God will set you free!”

I asked the LORD to help her. I cried on her behalf. “Lord, kick the enemy in the head. Don’t allow him one more laugh.”

But life is not predictable. Life is never cost-free. I prayed for her, but she chose her own path to eternity. She didn’t ask for forgiveness. She stuck to Hate like glue. She’d forgotten about the Lord of Light and His love for me and you. She could have asked the LORD for help, but she didn’t even try. Hate kept her bitter and confused. Eventually, she died.

Hate came robed in silence one bright and sunny day. Because no one was watching, all the children ran away. At first the kids left in their minds, but their bodies stayed behind. Eventually Hate took all of them. Hate is never kind.

By the time the parents noticed, it was entirely too late. The children grew into adults spending their lives filled with Hate. So, if Hate comes robed in silence one bright and sunny day, stand up and speak the truth. It makes Hate run away.

Make sure your children know the LORD. Keep them from Hate’s dark night. Tell them of God’s perfect love. He’s the Way, the Truth, and the Life. So that when that day comes. When our children face Hate alone. They’ll be armed with God’s truth. The’ll know right from wrong.

On that day, may we all say: Hate came robed in silence one bright and sunny day. All the children were praying in church, so Hate ran away.

