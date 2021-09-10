YODER: Help, Lord

It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since that morning on Sept. 11, 2001 when it seemed as if the whole world stood still. The day when most Americans were glued to the TV set, watching the events of that fateful day unfold. One of those moments in time when everyone would look back and remember what they were doing when they first heard the news of the attacks on the twin towers in New York City.

My husband Dave and I are out for a morning walk, just like so many other mornings of our life together. I have the day off. Our son, Ethan, is in school. Dave isn’t scheduled to go to work until the afternoon. A man we don’t know suddenly comes out of his house and tells us what’s just happened. A plane hit one of the twin towers in New York. We try to understand what he’s talking about. We turn around and go home and turn on the TV set.

In the short time it takes us to get back home, we discover that minutes after the first plane hit, another plane hit the second tower. We look at each other, stunned. Both of us writers, we have no words. But we know without speaking it out loud that life as we’ve always known it is forever changed.