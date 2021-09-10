YODER: Help, Lord

It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since that morning on Sept. 11, 2001 when it seemed as if the whole world stood still. The day when most Americans were glued to the TV set, watching the events of that fateful day unfold. One of those moments in time when everyone would look back and remember what they were doing when they first heard the news of the attacks on the twin towers in New York City.
My husband Dave and I are out for a morning walk, just like so many other mornings of our life together. I have the day off. Our son, Ethan, is in school. Dave isn’t scheduled to go to work until the afternoon. A man we don’t know suddenly comes out of his house and tells us what’s just happened. A plane hit one of the twin towers in New York. We try to understand what he’s talking about. We turn around and go home and turn on the TV set.
In the short time it takes us to get back home, we discover that minutes after the first plane hit, another plane hit the second tower. We look at each other, stunned. Both of us writers, we have no words. But we know without speaking it out loud that life as we’ve always known it is forever changed.
In looking back, the man in the house was alone. His wife was at work. He had the need to tell someone what he’d just witnessed on TV. The need to connect with another human being. To make sure that the world was still okay. He needed someone to share in his shock. It was too much to carry alone.
As the events unfold, we discover that this is not an accident. We’re shocked. There are two planes that terrorists hijacked and flew into both the towers within minutes of one another. Then another plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashes into the Pentagon. And a fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, goes down in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew heroically storm the cockpit.
We don’t sit down and formally pray. But just looking at one another a prayer passes between us. It hangs in the air unspoken, but it’s there nonetheless. And I know that for myself, there is fear that enters my whole being. As the shock of a terrorist attack in our own country is revealed, all I can think of is the people I love. All I can do is cry for those who have already died. Cry for their families. Cry for the innocence we’ve all lost.
And I’m sure that I said my standby prayer. The one I say without thinking. The prayer that comes from the depths of my soul in times of grave trouble. In times when life makes no sense. When it becomes scary. When something has changed forever. The prayer I would say many times after 9/11 in the years to come.
Two years later when my dad died. Seven years later when Dave died. Four years after that when I became a chaplain and many, many times since. Ten months ago when my husband Mell died and I miraculously survived.
Those two unadorned words that are as important to me as breathing. That I seem to need more and more, day by day. “Help, Lord.”
As our world continues to change and so much of it no longer makes sense, I breathe in and exhale those two words. “Help, Lord.” They are the source of my peace that truly does pass all human understanding.
It’s easy to allow worry to take root in our lives. But once we do, it grows exponentially. Like a tree that reaches out and spreads its roots everywhere, worry becomes the foundation on which we stand.
I like The Message version of Philippians 4:6-7. “Don’t fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray. Let petitions and praises shape your worries into prayers, letting God know your concerns. Before you know it, a sense of God’s wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life.”
It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of our lives.
When life becomes too much to carry alone, don’t. Say a prayer that has helped me throughout my life. Two words that have made all the difference. And say them with thanksgiving knowing that God hears and answers each one. “Help, Lord.”
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.