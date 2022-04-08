YODER: Holy Week begins Sunday

Holy Week begins Sunday. Palm Sunday is a day to remember and celebrate Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. It’s also the day that children and adults traditionally take up palms and wave them while singing the hymn “Hosanna.”

On that day so long ago the city of Jerusalem was packed with people, an estimated 2,500,000. They came from near and far to celebrate the Passover, the most sacred week of the Jewish year.

The Passover commemorates their deliverance from Egypt. The Israelites are in terrible slavery for 400 years. They cry out to God in their misery and their pain. God leads Moses to get his people out of Egypt. The Pharaoh doesn’t want to let his country’s workforce go.

The Lord sends 10 plagues to the land. The last one’s the worse. The Israelites are instructed to take a Hissop sprig and dip it into freshly sacrificed lamb’s blood. Next, they are to smear the blood on the door posts of their homes.

“On that night I will pass through the land of Egypt and strike down every firstborn son and firstborn male animal in the land of Egypt. I will execute judgment against all the gods of Egypt, for I am the Lord! But the blood on your doorposts will serve as a sign, marking the houses where you are staying. When I see the blood, I will pass over you. This plague of death will not touch you when I strike the land of Egypt” (Exodus 12:12-13).

They’re also instructed to put on their traveling clothes and to eat unleavened bread so that they’re ready to leave Egypt at a moment’s notice. They wear their traveling clothes before they need them, demonstrating their faith in God.

They’re told to remember this night. “This is a day to remember. Each year, from generation to generation, you must celebrate it as a special festival to the Lord. This is a law for all time” (Exodus 12:14).

That’s why so many people are gathered in Jerusalem when they hear that Jesus is coming. They’ve been looking for Him. Jesus recently raised his friend Lazarus from the dead. As a result, the Jewish leaders plot to kill Jesus.

“Then the leading priest and Pharisees called the high Council together. ‘What are we going to do?’ They asked each other. ‘This man certainly performs many miraculous signs. If we allow him to go on like this, soon everyone will believe in him. Then the Roman army will come and destroy both our Temple and our nation.’

“Caiaphas, who was high priest at the time, said ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about! You don’t realize that it’s better for you that one man should die for the people than for the whole nation to be destroyed’” (John 11:47-49).

Caiaphas doesn’t realize what he’s saying. “He did not see this on his own, as high priest at that time he was led to prophesy that Jesus would die for the entire nation. And not only for that nation, but to bring together and unite all the children of God scattered around the world” (John 11:51-52).

But this is Palm Sunday and the people haven’t seen Jesus around town. The leading priests and Pharisees order that if anyone sees Him, they must report it. They plan on arresting Him. They also plan to kill Lazarus. It’s because of him that many of the people are following Jesus. It’s as if Lazarus wasn’t the only one raised from the dead. Many of the witnesses are spiritually raised from the dead and given a new life.

Jesus left Jerusalem and went to a place near the wilderness with his disciples. Of course, He knows how this week will play out. He chose this path. The one His Father has for Him.

The people are excited when Jesus is spotted. He’s riding on a young donkey, just as prophesied in Zachariah 9:9. “Rejoice, O people of Zion! Shout in triumph, O people of Jerusalem! Look, your king is coming to you. He is righteous and victorious, yet he is humble, riding on a donkey— riding on a donkey’s colt.”

Palm Sunday. It’s a day to remember and celebrate Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, which is just the beginning of a week filled with betrayal, grief, cruelty, and amazing love. John the Baptist knew who Jesus was. The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:29).

Jesus truly is our Passover Lamb. He passed from life to death to life again to take away the sins of the world. His blood is smeared on the doorposts of our hearts. If we declare that He is our Savior, allowing Him triumphant entry into our hearts. If we acknowledge that He died on the cross for our sins and that He rose from the dead, then we will be saved. Then, and only then, we have no reason to fear death.

May we live our lives praising the Lord that His tomb is empty! That His work on the cross is finished. That He rose from the grave and that He prepares a place for us in heaven. May we all put on our traveling clothes because Jesus is coming back one day for His church.

“Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven! (Matthew 21:9b).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0