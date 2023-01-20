YODER: Home

I haven’t traveled much in my life. Yet, others have commented over the years as if I have. Years ago I was trying to figure out why yet another person mentioned my travels. I’ve written about people I’ve met, places I’ve been, and experiences that have changed my life. A couple of those trips have been far away, but many have simply been to the grocery store or to church.

I once asked my husband Dave, “Why do people think I’ve traveled so much?” I was truly puzzled. He said, “Because you get so much out of everything you do.”

Dave had a knack for summing up everything in one sentence. His comment surprised me. I’ve thought about it from time to time in the 13-plus years since he’s been gone. I do get a lot out of everything I do. I appreciate every trip I’ve taken. I always learn something when I’m away from home. I end up enjoying my time away, but even more I enjoy returning home.

Home had changed for me over the years. I’m thankful for every place I’ve lived. Each one represents a season of my life. After Dave was gone, I lived in our home for eight more years. I didn’t plan on moving. I looked at smaller places, but nothing seemed like home to me. So I stayed in our rambling house. I was happy. My roots went down deep and seemed to spring up in every flower that I planted. I remembered every change we made together and every change I made alone.

I didn’t plan on moving, but sometimes life changes even though we don’t plan for those changes or realize they’re right around the corner. I met my husband, Mel. When we married, I moved to his farm. I loved it out there, even though the very windy days outnumbered the calm ones. I’ve never lived anywhere where I could step outside and my hair would blow straight up in the air. On colder days, if I was tired or sleepy that wind would slap me awake.

There were many new sounds out there. I quickly came to cherish the sound of an old hoot owl and the daily singing of the quail and other song birds.

Sometimes deer came out of the fields to greet me. Well, they’d be enjoying the view of early morning until I opened the door. Then they quickly ran away. I laughed at the male pheasants slowly walking across the gravel road in front of me many days as I returned home from work. Patiently, I slowed down so I wouldn’t hit them. One day when I was eager to get home I said out loud, “Just fly. You have wings. Use them!” But that’s the thing about male pheasants, they don’t listen to anyone, especially me.

After Mel passed away, I thought it would be hard to leave the farm. But without him, it went from a home to just a house. With the help of my wonderful realtor, Barb, I found the perfect house for me. Immediately it became home. When my friend, Kelly, came here for the first time she said, “I feel like your home is hugging me.” My niece Haley was here for the first time last week. She said, “Every room in your house is cozy.”

I don’t think that my home is unusual in any way. Most things in my house have a story behind them; a memory that makes me smile. Sometimes I remember people who are long gone. Sometimes there’s a funny memory or one that warms my heart. I do have a lot of books. Haley and I were looking at my bookcases. I reached out and touched a couple of my books and said, “They’re old friends.” She simply said, “I know.” She understands.

But most importantly of all, I don’t live here alone. The Lord dwells here with me. I feel His presence in the morning when I arise, while I’m doing my devotions and reading my Bible. I feel Him throughout the day. When I’m praying. When I’m doing other things around the house. When I’m writing. When I’m talking to family and friends. I feel Him at night as I go to sleep.

That’s what I appreciate the most about my life. The fact that the Lord is with me wherever I live and wherever I go. The Bible verse Joshua 1:9 is very important to me. “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

The Lord has been with me my whole life. He knew me before I was even born. “You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13). Every day of my life is recorded in His book.

David writes, “O LORD, you have examined my heart and know everything about me. You know when I sit down or stand up. You know my thoughts even when I’m far away. You see me when I travel and when and I rest at home” (Psalm 139:1-3).

No matter where I live, my true home is with the Lord. And one day, I’ll make one more move, to heaven. I pray that one day you’ll make that same trip, too.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.