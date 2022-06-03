YODER: Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul

“Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all” (Emily Dickinson).

It’s easy to become discouraged in this world, especially right now after the horrific shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It’s unthinkable that 19 beautiful children and two devoted teachers lost their lives that day. Seventeen others were wounded. There are no words to describe this tragedy.

Each person who died on May 24 has loved ones who miss them and are forever changed by this incredible loss. Each person had hopes and dreams for the future that were stolen from them. They should be laughing and making silly jokes. They should be playing with their friends and thinking about summer vacation. Their parents should be taking photos of them sticking out their tongues and hanging upside down from trees.

Seeing the children’s photos reminds me of my own family photos. It’s fun going through old photos and seeing my loved ones grow up before my eyes. Photos we take simply while we’re living our lives together as a family. Photos that will no longer be taken in the families of those 19 children.

I recently looked through a box of photos with my mom. Photos of my brothers, their families, and my family over the years. I especially noticed my nieces at various ages. At five years old. At 10. At 15. Now they’re all three mothers taking these same photos of their own children. Now they’re all moms wondering how to talk to their children about what happened in an elementary school in Texas.

How do we talk to our children and our grandchildren about such things?

Pray first and ask for the Lord‘s leading. Listen to what your child has to say. Listen in-between the words and help them identify what they’re feeling. Listen for fears and anxiety. Hug them. Make sure they know that they’re loved. Don’t tell them too much. Think about their age and what seems appropriate.

Don’t let your own emotions take over. Spend some time thinking through how you feel before you talk to your child. Be present. Listen deeply. Reassure them. Love them and cherish them. They are a gift from God.

It’s incomprehensible that this is one of many mass shootings in our country this year alone. It takes me back to a time when I was nine years old. I get up early and go out into the kitchen, which is the first room pass my bedroom. It’s still dark outside. No one is in the kitchen, but the lights are on.

On the kitchen table I see the newspaper folded in half. The front page and top of the newspaper has a big headline about eight nurses in Chicago who were murdered. There’s a picture of the guy who killed them all. Before that moment, I didn’t know that such horrible things could happen in our world. I remember that a chill went through me and the world suddenly seemed much darker.

What is happening? All I know is that many people have turned their backs on God. Some people are tired of hearing this, but it occurs to me that our country began to change when those in charge kicked God out of our schools.

Then what is right, the absolute truths, started to fade from the fabric of our nation. Not all at once, but gradually. “If it feels good, do it” became the slogan of a generation. People began turning their backs on God. They saw him as an old-fashioned concept. A crutch for the weak-minded, the uninformed, the uneducated.

I don't think people gave up worshiping altogether. They just gave up worshiping God. Instead they worship money and power. They worship the individual and all that he or she can achieve in this world on their own. Pride. Self-centeredness. Self satisfaction have taken over as objects of reverence. Sin is celebrated. The strong family unit with a mom and a dad seems to be falling apart. The family is under attack. People not only took God out of schools and their own lives, they want to take God out of our country completely. They don’t want anyone worshiping the Lord here in the United States of America.

Pray. Pray for the families who lost their children in Texas. Pray for the families of this nation. Pray that they will come to know the Lord of all creation. Pray for a mighty revival to come to this land before it’s too late. Pray that the Holy Spirit blows the doors to our churches wide open and all who enter will ask for forgiveness and will be saved.

It’s easy to allow fear and hopeless to take over. But there is One who has overcome fear, hopelessness, evil, and the grave. His name is Jesus Christ. He is the King of kings and the Lord of lords. And one day, he’s coming back for believers and he’s taking us home to be with him. We will miss the time of tribulation. Make sure you’re with us.

Don’t give up hope. Embrace the Lord of hope. “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” Romans 15:13.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

