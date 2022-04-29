YODER: Human beings at our best

We as human beings are at our best when we pray. I don’t mean simply reciting a childhood prayer, even though there’s nothing wrong with that.

I’ve experienced times in my life when I’ve been so beaten down by circumstances beyond my control that all I could do was say a little prayer from long ago. “Now I lay me down to sleep. I pray the Lord my soul to keep...”

Other times I’ve prayed, “Help me, Jesus.” And He does.

Still other times I’ve said, “Pray for me Holy Spirit.” I know that He prays for me. It says so in the Bible, God’s own word.

“And the Holy Spirit helps us in our weakness. For example, we don’t know what God wants us to pray for. But the Holy Spirit prays for us with groanings that cannot be expressed in words. And the Father who knows our hearts knows what the Spirit is saying, for the Spirit pleads for us believers in harmony with God’s own will" (Romans 8:26-27).

Prayers don’t have to be elegant. We may never pray prayers like our pastors pray. That’s okay. I know many wonderful pastors and I also have friends who are mighty prayer warriors. What they have in common is that they pray from the heart, knowing that God listens.

Prayer is simply a conversation with the Lord. We can talk to Him like we talk to our best friend, sharing our worries, concerns, fears and regrets. We can also share our joys.

We as human beings are at our best when we admit that God exists and that we are not Him. “Therefore humble yourself under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time, casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:6-7).

The mighty God of the universe cares for us. Others may not like us. We may not have friends or close family. In fact, at times we may feel alone in this big world, but we’re not alone because the Creator of everything cares for us.

We as human beings are at our best when we pray for others, stepping out of ourselves and thinking of someone else first. We see others facing overwhelming challenges. Some may be falling into the pits of despair, hopelessness, and fear. Whether they ask for help or not, we can stand in the gap for them by lifting them up in prayer; by storming the throne room of God Almighty and pleading for them.

Every believer can pray for others. I think there are times when the Holy Spirit calls us to specifically pray for others. Sometimes I wake up with someone on my mind. So I pray for them. Usually I hear from that person sometime during the day asking for prayer.

There have been a few times in my life when I’ve been called to pray through. Not to simply pray once, but to keep on praying until the situation has been resolved. Each time I’ve prayed until I’ve known it was okay to stop. How did I know? The urgent need to pray was gone. Each time I discovered that the situation was resolved.

We as human beings are at our best when we take up our cross and follow Jesus. It’s not an easy road. It’s not the road of the rich and the famous. It’s not the leisurely road of self-indulgence in the Kingdom of Me. No, it’s looking to Jesus and His example. It’s listening to the directions of the Holy Spirit. It’s praising God the Father in the midst of life’s challenges, not when they’re over.

“Then he said to the crowd, ‘If any of you wants to be my follower, you must give up your own way, take up your cross daily, and follow me. If you try to hang onto your life, you will lose it. But if you give up your life for my sake, you will save it” (Luke 9:23-24).

By willingly surrendering our own desires and asking Jesus to be the Lord of our lives, we are changed. Our priorities are different. How we view the world changes. What seems wise to the world becomes foolish and inconsequential to us. And what seems foolish to the world, faith in God, is our wisdom.

“The message of the cross is foolish to those who are headed for destruction! But we who are being saved know it’s the very power of God” (1 Corinthians 1:18). “But to those called by God to salvation, both Jews and Gentiles, Christ is the power of God and the wisdom of God. This foolish plan is wiser than the wisest of human plans, and God’s weakness is stronger than the greatest of human strength” (1Corinthians 1:24).

We as human beings are at our best when we praise God. Our Creator. Our Father. Our King who fights for us. Our Kinsman Redeemer, Jesus, who paid the price we could never pay. On the cross, He paid our sin debt in full and restored us back into the family of God. If we except His free gift of salvation, we have real estate in heaven.

We as human beings are at our best when we talk to God, humbly taking up our cross and following Him, praying for others and praising the One who loves us with an everlasting, eternal love.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

