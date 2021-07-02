YODER: I'm lonely for my country

My love of America is something I simply took for granted until I wasn’t home to celebrate our country’s freedom. I’ve tried to take what the vets have shared with me and make it a part of who I am.

Some had buddies die right next to them. Some were POWs. Some were injured. Some liberated the concentration camps, not believing what they saw. They couldn’t describe it. They couldn’t forget what they couldn’t describe. All were changed.

Every veteran who’s ever shared their story with me is my hero. It’s because of them that I’ll always stand for the flag. I stand for those who cannot. For those who stood tall so that this country remains free. For those who gave their lives so that others could live.

Once again I’m lonely for my country. There are enemies outside this country who’ve been working against America for decades. And there are enemies within. People who want to change the landscape of America. They dress it up in causes that bring division. That separate good people from one another. They create common enemies where none existed before, attempting to ruin us from the inside out.