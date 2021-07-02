YODER: I'm lonely for my country

Many years ago I traveled to the United Kingdom with a group called Friendship Force International. The group’s purpose was to promote friendship between different countries and cultures. Each of us was assigned a host family
On the Fourth of July our host families brought us together for an Independence Day party. It was a kind gesture, especially when you consider that in 1776 America was seeking independence from them.
There was much talking and laughing. And, of course, good food. Our English hosts were very gracious. There were even red, white and blue decorations.
What I remember the most, though, is that I felt lonely for my country. I was celebrating far from home on the Fourth of July.
I thought about our soldiers throughout our American history who must have felt lonely being far from home. Who didn’t know if they’d make it back to their families or their country. Or if they’d live. They didn’t know if they lived whether they’d ever forget what they’d experienced. Many swore to remember their fallen friends.
I’ve had the privilege to listen to many veterans who’ve shared parts of their stories with me. They never forgot their experiences. Or the ones who didn’t make it home. I have no idea what they went through. I’ve never forgotten what they shared with me.
My love of America is something I simply took for granted until I wasn’t home to celebrate our country’s freedom. I’ve tried to take what the vets have shared with me and make it a part of who I am.
Some had buddies die right next to them. Some were POWs. Some were injured. Some liberated the concentration camps, not believing what they saw. They couldn’t describe it. They couldn’t forget what they couldn’t describe. All were changed.
Every veteran who’s ever shared their story with me is my hero. It’s because of them that I’ll always stand for the flag. I stand for those who cannot. For those who stood tall so that this country remains free. For those who gave their lives so that others could live.
Once again I’m lonely for my country. There are enemies outside this country who’ve been working against America for decades. And there are enemies within. People who want to change the landscape of America. They dress it up in causes that bring division. That separate good people from one another. They create common enemies where none existed before, attempting to ruin us from the inside out.
The scribes who came down from Jerusalem accuse Jesus of casting out demons by the power of Satan. “So He called them to Himself and said to them in parables: ‘How can Satan cast out Satan? If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand. And if Satan has risen up against himself, and is divided, he cannot stand, but has an end. No one can enter a strong man’s house and plunder his goods, unless he first binds the strong man. And then he will plunder his house’” (Mark 3:23-27).
There are those who want to plunder America. Our values, our beliefs, our faith in God.
Irving Berlin wrote “God Bless America.” He’d written a version of the song and tucked it away. Then in 1938 as fascism and war threatened Europe, he rewrote his song. Berlin and his family immigrated to the United States when he was only 5 years old. They were Jewish Russians escaping poverty and pogroms.
Berlin’s words are more than mere lyrics in a song. They’re a prayer to God, the maker of heaven and earth. The God of Abraham. The God of the Jews. The God of all of us who have surrendered our lives to Jesus. The God upon which this country was founded. The One true God. May it always be our prayer.
“God Bless America, land that I love. Stand beside her and guide her through the night with a light from above. From the mountains to the prairies to the oceans white with foam, God Bless America, my home, sweet home.”
It’s time to turn away from division, from hatred, from believing in everything except God. Time to stop being a nation divided against itself. Time to return to truth. To common sense. Time to stop dressing up lies as truth. Time to tell the truth about the emperor’s new clothes.
It’s time to strengthen up our families. Time for parents to parent. Time to take back our educational system, teach the truth, and throw indoctrination out the window.
It’s time to take this country back one person at a time. How do we do that? By turning to Jesus and having a close, personal, abiding, and growing relationship with Him. By looking to Him and not to anyone or anything else.
To be like the soldier in the foxhole praying to God as if his life depends on it. It does. As does our eternal life.
“Then Jesus said to those Jews who believed Him, ‘If you abide in My word, you are My disciples. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free’” (John 8:31-32).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.