YODER: It's never too late, until it is

Church is a great inspiration to me. I love getting together with my church family and worshiping the Lord on Sunday mornings. We often share a smile, laugh, a hug, a prayer.

I’m also a great waver. I see someone I know across the sanctuary before the service starts and I wave at them because I’m happy to see them. But what often happens is that as I lift up my hand, they turn their head, and I’m waving at empty space. I feel a little silly when this happens, but it’s still worth stepping outside myself a little to reach out to others. It brings me joy.

Sometimes while we’re singing, or praying, or the pastor is preaching, something will come to my mind. A thought. An image. A phrase. The beginning of a story. And I know that it’s from the Lord.

Recently an image came to me. I saw something that I’ve seen many times used as an illustration. There’s a big chasm between this world and heaven. In fact, the drop off looks like it goes on for infinity.

There’s only one way across the great divide. It’s the cross of Jesus. In the drawing, the cross is placed across the two places as a pathway. The long part of the cross becomes the one road to heaven. It’s through Jesus’ death on the cross that our sins can be forgiven. His death and resurrection are the road we take to eternal life with God.

There’s a popular notion in our culture that many roads lead to heaven and that you can get there through many different prophets and philosophies. But that’s a lie. There’s only one way to heaven and that’s through the redeeming blood of Jesus Christ, the One true Son of God.

Hebrews 9:22 reads, “... According to the law of Moses, nearly everything was purified with blood. For without the shedding of blood, there is no forgiveness.”

The scripture goes on to explain that Jesus died once and for all for the forgiveness of our sins. He does not have to die over and over again like the animal sacrifices the high priest offered annually as blood sacrifices. “For Christ did not enter into a holy place made with human hands, which was only a copy of the one in heaven. He entered into heaven to appear now before God on our behalf” (Hebrews 9:24).

There’s more to the image of the cross I saw when I was in church. Yes, the longest part of the cross is the roadway to heaven. But there are people on the two short ends of the cross. They’re going nowhere. Some are desperately hanging from the cross’s short ends with their feet dangling over the great chasm, which is filled with darkness so great no light can penetrate it. Others are sitting on the short ends as if they’re already in heaven.

Their mistake? They’re hanging on by their own strength. They think that they are true believers in Jesus simply because they’re good people who do good works. They want to achieve their salvation by their own merit. They have not surrendered their lives to the Lord. They want to be the lord of their own lives. That doesn’t work.

“On judgment day many will say to me, ‘Lord! Lord! We prophesied and cast out demons in your name and performed many miracles in your name.’ But I will reply, ‘I never knew you. Get away from me, you who break God’s laws’” (Matthew 7:22-23).

“Get away from me, you who break God‘s laws.” Wow. Those are strong, non-compromising words. It’s not possible to talk our way into heaven. To charm our way in. To work our way into heaven. To be so tolerant that Jesus simply lets us in.

No. We can’t be like the young man who once said to me about his spiritual beliefs: “I’m a little bit Buddhist, a little bit Wiccan, and a little bit Christian.” We either follow Jesus completely or not at all. There is no compromise. There is no shortcut. There is no middle road. There is just one road. Jesus Christ is the Road.

“Jesus said, ‘I am the Road, also the Truth, also the Life. No one gets to the Father apart from me’” (John 14:6 MSG).

Where we spend eternity is an eternal decision. It’s never too late, until it is. One day, if we have not chosen Jesus as our Savior, we will discover that we have chosen hell.

“And just as each person is destined to die once and after that comes the judgment, so also Christ was offered once for all time as a sacrifice to take away the sins of many people. He will come again, not to deal with our sins, but to bring salvation to all who are eagerly waiting for him” (Hebrews 9:27-28).

Are you eagerly waiting for Him? If not, you are waiting for damnation. Don’t be fooled by our culture. Don’t be fooled by Satan and his followers. Jesus said in John 10:10: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”

It’s never too late, until it is. We’re at a crossroad. Choose the road that is the cross.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

