YODER: Leaving a comfort zone can make you stronger

They wake Jesus up. They accuse him of not caring. “But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke him and said to him, ‘Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?’” (Mark 4:38b).

Have you ever said that to the Lord? Don’t you care, Lord? Don’t you care that this is happening to me? Don’t you care that I have cancer? Don’t you care that I lost my job? Don’t you care that my loved one died? Where are you? Are you asleep on the job?

We think that the Lord doesn’t know what’s going on. We think like the disciples that we have to wake him up and give him an account of our situation. But he already knows.

In Luke 12, Jesus says. “Are not five sparrows sold for two copper coins? And not one of them is forgotten before God. But the very hairs of your head are numbered. Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows” (Luke 12:6-7).

Fear overtakes us like water filling a boat. We only see what’s happening now. We don’t look back on our lives and see the hand of God there. Throughout my life I see God’s great faithfulness. His mercy. His intervention. Most of all, I see his great, unending love.