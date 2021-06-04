YODER: Leaving a comfort zone can make you stronger

Many years ago I went through Small Group Leadership Training at my church. Our pastor and his wife led the group. To this day, they are still two of my favorite people. It was a privilege to get to know them and the others in the group as real people simply living lives of faith.
Whenever we step out in faith, the Lord stretches us and changes us. It’s challenging, but it also makes our roots of faith grow deeper and wider. “And now, just as you accepted Christ Jesus as your Lord, you must continue to follow him. Let your roots grow down into him, and let your lives be built on him. Then your faith will grow strong in the truth you were taught, and you will overflow with thankfulness” (Colossians 2:6-7).
As we live our lives here on earth, we need deep faith that’s well established for the times of drought. Times of drought will come, as will raging storms that threaten to uproot us.
As the disciples discovered in the boat on the Sea of Galilee, big storms come out of nowhere. They’ve left the multitudes behind. They’re with Jesus, who’s sleeping. Suddenly, “… a great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that it was already filling” (Mark 4:37). Jesus doesn’t wake up. He must be exhausted.
The disciples do what we all do. They panic. They forget about all the signs, wonders, and miracles they’ve witnessed. They forget about the lives Jesus has transformed.
They wake Jesus up. They accuse him of not caring. “But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke him and said to him, ‘Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?’” (Mark 4:38b).
Have you ever said that to the Lord? Don’t you care, Lord? Don’t you care that this is happening to me? Don’t you care that I have cancer? Don’t you care that I lost my job? Don’t you care that my loved one died? Where are you? Are you asleep on the job?
We think that the Lord doesn’t know what’s going on. We think like the disciples that we have to wake him up and give him an account of our situation. But he already knows.
In Luke 12, Jesus says. “Are not five sparrows sold for two copper coins? And not one of them is forgotten before God. But the very hairs of your head are numbered. Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows” (Luke 12:6-7).
Fear overtakes us like water filling a boat. We only see what’s happening now. We don’t look back on our lives and see the hand of God there. Throughout my life I see God’s great faithfulness. His mercy. His intervention. Most of all, I see his great, unending love.
Yet, like the disciples, when we’re in the midst of a crisis all we can think about is that we’re going to drown and the Lord doesn’t care.
What does Jesus do in the midst of the storm? “Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, ‘Peace, be still!’ And the wind ceased and there was a great calm” (Mark 4:39).
I imagine the disciples’ mouths dropping open. Then they’re filled with fear -- again. Jesus looks at them and says, “Why are you so fearful? How is it that you have no faith?” (Mark 4:40).
What if the Lord asks us the same question? We’re amid one of life’s storms. We don’t know what to do. We cry out to the Lord. He intervenes. There’s no doubt that he steps in and saves us. Instead of praising him, do we still doubt? Do we still not know who he is? Do we give the credit to someone or something else?
People say to me, “You’re so lucky.” Most recently it’s because I survived a car accident with a semi-truck. Luck has nothing to do with it. The Lord saved me that day.
How many times do we ascribe the Lord’s work to luck? You’ve heard the expression “dumb luck”? It’s dumb to give all the credit to luck and not to God. Or, maybe we do acknowledge the Lord’s hand in our life, but then we become afraid.
The disciples are afraid of the storm and then they’re afraid of Jesus. “And they feared exceedingly, and said to one another, ‘Who can this be, that even the wind and the sea obey him?’” (Mark 4:41).
Eventually, they know. Jesus asks his disciples who people say that he is. Then he gets personal. “‘Who do you say that I am?’ Simon Peter answered, ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.’ Jesus replied, ‘Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah, for this was not revealed to you by man, but by my Father in heaven’” (Matthew 16:15-17).
When I started my writing small group, I was afraid. There was no step-by-step guide. I made it up as we went along. More precisely, I depended on the Lord to give me what I needed for each new month. He did. I led that group for 10 years. It changed my life.
There are storms in life. There are times of fear. But the Lord speaks to our fear and says, “Peace. Be still.” When this happens to me, I experience great calm and I overflow with thankfulness. May it be the same for you.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.