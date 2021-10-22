YODER: Life is filled with deadlines, good and bad

I married Dave 35 years ago this week. It was a beautiful October Saturday displaying the best of two seasons. One hand held onto summer with its warm temperatures and abundant sunshine, while the other hand reached out to the colorful leaves softly sashaying to music we couldn’t quite hear as they effortlessly landed on the ground.

Even though it seemed like summer again, I smelled, saw and could hear fall. It was a familiar, beautiful day. Like coming home after being away for so long.

The week before was cold with an angry wind. Winter, peeking around the corner, was trying to knock us off our feet. We were thankful that was not our wedding weekend.

Our family and friends gathered to help us celebrate our new life together. The minister gave a wonderful message about deadlines. He’d picked that topic because we were both journalists always working under deadlines. Just as we finished one, another would pop up.

Our new life was filled with many deadlines, not only at work but at home, too. Some were deadlines that we created and others just happened naturally. On our first year anniversary, we moved to a new town for Dave’s job.

Eventually we bought a house and had our son, Ethan. More deadlines came with him. Happy ones. Crawling. Walking. Talking. The minute he started school the deadlines never seemed to stop. Time flew by in the snap of one finger and one thumb. It was a wonderful time that I still miss.

Then when Ethan was a sophomore in college, we had a new deadline. One we didn’t anticipate or plan for. One we did not like. Cancer. Dave.

Time slowed down then. For Dave it eventually existed within the four walls of his hospital room. Deadlines changed. So did priorities. So did our life together.

I spent as much time in that hospital room as possible, but I could leave and had to leave because there were deadlines outside that room that were calling me. Work. Keeping the house going. Paying bills. But for me, seeing Dave was my priority and my joy.

And during all of it, the Lord was there with us. Every step of the way. That’s why we could have joy in the midst of a very hard journey. If you’ve ever walked that cancer road or any difficult road with someone you love, you know it’s not easy. Things happen that you don’t anticipate. Dave almost didn’t make it through the first week he was in the hospital. I’m so thankful for the additional eight months we did have.

I have no idea how people make it through such hard journeys without faith.

Because the Lord was with us and we felt His presence in that small hospital room, we could love each other fiercely as we slowly let go of our life together. When Dave met his final deadline the day he left this earth and entered eternity with the Lord, it was both devastating and very peaceful.

After Dave was gone I could see the road I was on with the Lord, but I couldn’t see anything on the road. So I just followed Him as He led me. He’s still leading me. I’m so grateful that I cannot even find the words to describe my gratefulness.

Eight years after Dave was gone I married Melvin. We had three lovely years and one month together before he met his final deadline. I also have the joy and peace of knowing that Mel is with the Lord.

Two wonderful husbands in one little lifetime. Two marriages with God right in the middle. That’s why the good-byes are so hard. Because when you marry in the eyes of the Lord, two people become one. So when one is gone, there’s a ripping apart that occurs. No wonder it’s so painful. No wonder it’s so hard to let go. No wonder it’s so hard to imagine a life without the one you love.

It’s been a different road filled with different deadlines. Most of them are of my own making. In the midst of loss, I’ve learned to let go of pettiness. There’s no time for it. There’s no time for holding onto grudges or remembering past hurts and past mistakes. It takes up too much time and too much room.

There’s peace in simply being content in what I have. It all comes from the Lord. I’m thankful for His abiding love. I’m thankful that He’s forgiven my sins. I’m thankful that I can truly walk in the newness of life, even in the midst of loss.

And I’ve learned that the most important deadline of all, is when we take our final breath on earth. Do you know where you’re going? It’s the most important question we face in this life. Don’t put off this deadline. One day you might find that you waited too long and the choice has already been made.

By not choosing the Lord, you choose Satan. By not choosing heaven, you choose hell. Choose today where you’ll spend eternity.

In Joshua 24:15, Joshua says, “Choose this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served in the region beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you are living; but as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.”

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

