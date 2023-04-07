Is Easter just a nice holiday that coincides with the beginning of Spring? Do you think of chocolate bunnies? If you have trouble finding them, you’re walking around with your eyes closed. They’re for sale everywhere. Just like the real ones, they seem to double in number on the store shelves.

We didn’t have Easter egg hunts in my hometown when I was growing up. The first time I photographed one was in a nice, small town. I was surprised how quickly the eggs disappeared, as if a swarm of locusts devoured them. But what was most surprising were the aggressive moms out to get eggs for their small children at any cost. It made me think of Major Nine Wrestling matches on TV when I was young.

I remember poufy, scratchy dresses, Easter hats, and pristine white gloves. It was fun getting dressed up, but one hat in particular had an elastic string that went under the chin. Although it kept the hat in place, it was uncomfortable. The price of beauty, I guess.

Maybe you go to church and marvel at the Easter lilies. They are beautiful, but too many in a sanctuary can become overwhelming. They have a powerfully strong scent. In fact, some people are allergic to their smell.

Some people are allergic to the true meaning of Easter. They would prefer to simply commercialize it as a spring holiday and emphasize all the fun of the day. Others go to church and sing a few favorite hymns. They see old friends, then return to a life that doesn’t think about Easter until next year. Some won’t go back to church until Christmas.

Over the years, the meaning of Easter has changed for me. I’ve always known that Jesus died on the cross so that our sins could be forgiven. On the third day, he rose from the dead. That’s Easter Sunday, the day we celebrate because He conquered death. He became the one-time sacrifice for our sins. We simply have to ask for forgiveness and live for him.

It’s easy to know something intellectually. It’s completely different to make it a part of who we are.

In my life, Easter has been a process. I’m thankful that I grew up in church and attended Sunday School, a good beginning for knowing the Easter Bible stories. I remember the pictures of Palm Sunday. Of Jesus praying in the Garden of Gethsemane. Then Jesus standing before Pontius Pilate, who could find no fault in him. I remember the three crosses with Jesus hanging in the middle. I remember the big stone rolled away from the front of the tomb where they lay Jesus’ body. And I remember Jesus alive again because he conquered death.

It’s not wearing Easter clothes or watching Easter Egg Hunts that’s changed me. It’s traveling through some rocky roads of life that’s brought me to the place where I can say that I am an Easter Person. Roads that include steep mountains. At times, the mountain’s top seems out of reach.

There have been low, fog-filled valleys. Traversing them has been frightening. I couldn’t see what was right in front of me or trust my own senses. I couldn’t trust myself. Maybe you’re going through one of those times right now. You don’t have to be alone. Call out to Jesus. Say the prayer I’ve said throughout my life. “Help me, Lord.” The Lord has always helped me. He always will. He’ll help you, too.

It’s been through the most challenging times of my life that I’ve felt the Lord closest to me. When I came to the end of me, I found him there. I cried out to him and he answered me. He’s helped me to change, a little at a time. He’s still helping me.

Beware of the nice, sun-filled days when everything seems just fine. When we are fooled into believing that this life is all there is. When we trust in ourselves and not in the Lord. The truth is that those days without knowing who Jesus Christ really is are wasted days.

The Lord has been with me all my life. At times, I’ve forgotten that he was there. Times when I wanted to live my life my way, just like Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. They chose to believe the serpent instead of God. They wanted to be like God. After they sinned, they hid from the Lord. They blamed others. But the good news is that while the forbidden fruit was still on their breath, the shadow of the cross was near. God our Father had a plan of redemption for each one of us.

Becoming an Easter person is a process. A road that I’ve been on for a long time now. At times I get discouraged. At times, I get turned around, but then I simply cry out to the Lord. He answers me. Because he lives, Easter is something to celebrate every day. I am an Easter person because Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. He lives in me.

“I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me” (Galatians 2:20).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.