YODER: Like seasons, change is in the air

It seems like the news of the pandemic came over night. Yet, there’s been a silent pandemic in this country for a long time. The breakdown of the family unit. Broken homes. Broken lives. People seeking money, instead of each other. People seeking pleasure instead of God. People seeking to drag this country down and make it a mere shadow of what our Founding Fathers had in mind.

Most alarming is the breakdown of faith in God. There’s been a slow turning away from Him for a long time. It may seem like overnight, but this country has been turning away from God our Father for many decades. Not just in society, but inside our churches, too.

What did Hitler do when he came into power? He took religion out of schools. He defunded the police and put his own Storm Troopers in charge. He dehumanized the Jewish people. It’s easier to murder a people when they are viewed as less than human. He indoctrinated the youth, turning them away from their families and making them into Nazi spies. He threw morality out the window. He called evil good and good evil. Does any of this sound familiar?

I can tell you one thing I know from a front seat perspective, when people turn away from God, they have no hope. I’m weary of holding hands with hopeless people. Weary from seeing the emptiness in their eyes, which merely reflects what’s missing from their hearts.