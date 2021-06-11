YODER: Like seasons, change is in the air

Change is coming. I feel it in the air.
It’s similar to a change in the seasons. After winter beats us up with cold temperatures, icy winds, and snow, there comes a day when something in the air is different. It’s a warming that begins inside each of us and spreads outward.
A thawing of not only nature, but of our hearts.
When spring is around the corner, we see, we feel, and we hear signs of it all around us. The first sounds of the geese coming back through this Midwest corridor. The first buds sprouting out with courage and hope on flowering trees. Evidence that the temperature’s really changing.
Crocuses and daffodils bravely spread their petals, opening up to the sunshine. Tulips dream of the sun’s warmth. They practice blooming in their imaginations long before they poke through the dirt that keeps them hidden.
On a day when there’s blooming, budding, bird-singing and migrating going on, we know change is coming as a new season opens up.
There’s change in this country, too. People are slowly waking up. It’s as if we’ve been hibernating through a long winter. Rubbing our eyes we ask, “What’s going on?”
We shake off the cobwebs of sleep. If we haven’t learned anything from the last 15 months, we know this. Change can happen slowly and it can happen suddenly, too.
It seems like the news of the pandemic came over night. Yet, there’s been a silent pandemic in this country for a long time. The breakdown of the family unit. Broken homes. Broken lives. People seeking money, instead of each other. People seeking pleasure instead of God. People seeking to drag this country down and make it a mere shadow of what our Founding Fathers had in mind.
Most alarming is the breakdown of faith in God. There’s been a slow turning away from Him for a long time. It may seem like overnight, but this country has been turning away from God our Father for many decades. Not just in society, but inside our churches, too.
What did Hitler do when he came into power? He took religion out of schools. He defunded the police and put his own Storm Troopers in charge. He dehumanized the Jewish people. It’s easier to murder a people when they are viewed as less than human. He indoctrinated the youth, turning them away from their families and making them into Nazi spies. He threw morality out the window. He called evil good and good evil. Does any of this sound familiar?
I can tell you one thing I know from a front seat perspective, when people turn away from God, they have no hope. I’m weary of holding hands with hopeless people. Weary from seeing the emptiness in their eyes, which merely reflects what’s missing from their hearts.
I’m weary from seeing others try to fill God-sized holes in their souls with everything you can imagine and things you don’t want to imagine. None of it works. The only one who can fill the gaping holes in people’s souls is Jesus Christ. Period. In John 14:6 Jesus says, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” If you don’t believe that, you have no hope. You may have false hope, but one day you’ll discover that you are wrong. If you wait until your time on earth is over to find the truth, then it will be too late. God is a loving God, but He’s also a just God.
“Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son” (John 3:18).
Apostle Paul talks to his young protégé, Timothy. Timothy’s a pastor who comes from a spiritual heritage. He has a pure heart. Paul sees Timothy as his spiritual son. Paul gives Timothy a message that’s appropriate for us today, since we are living in the last days.
“You should know this, Timothy, that in the last days there will be very difficult times. For people will love only themselves and their money. They will be boastful and proud, scoffing at God, disobedient to their parents, and ungrateful. They will consider nothing sacred. They will be unloving and unforgiving; they will slander others and have no self-control. They will be cruel and hate what is good. They will betray their friends, be reckless, be puffed up with pride, and love pleasure rather than God. They will act religious, but they will reject the power that could make them godly. Stay away from people like that!” (2 Timothy 3:1-6 NLT).
But change is coming. There is revival in the air. The season is changing. There’s a turning back to God. If you are away from God, it’s like you’re stuck in a heartless winter. Recognize the signs of spring, of rebirth, of growth. Come back before it’s too late.