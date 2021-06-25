YODER: Living at the crossroads: A parable

She doesn’t want them to say as an afterthought, as they’re leaving as fast as they can, “I’ll pray for you,” in a cheerful, dismissive voice.

No, she wants them to sit with her. To hold her heart. She wants to be part of the prayer herself. She wants to be held up to God as one holds up a small child, offering them to their parent. The God she cannot find. The One she remembers from so long ago but forgot. Abba. Daddy God. She wants Him. More than anyone or anything else. She wants the Lord to be her Lord again. That’s where she wants to go. To Him. On any road. It doesn’t matter which one as long as He’s with her.

Even if she stays at this crossroads forever, it’s okay if the Lord’s with her. That’s her prayer. She prays it right here, right now in the middle of her crossroads.

“Lord,” she prays, “I don’t care if I stay here forever as long as you are with me. Lead me and guide me even if it’s just to climb up this tree. I will follow you, even if that means staying right here. Thank you, Lord, for loving me. I freely give you my life. Use it as you wish.”