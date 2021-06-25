YODER: Living at the crossroads: A parable

She’s living at the crossroads. Literally. Her car’s parked at the intersection of two major roads. Not the safest or easiest place to be. People stare as they drive by. Some honk their horns in delight, tickled that someone’s actually living here.
Others honk in anger. Who does she think she is? Living like a spectacle in this going-nowhere crossroads. Why, it’s simply un-American, un-Christian. She should be run out of town, or at least off this crossroads.
Others are frightened. How can anyone stay here day after day? It’s as if she has no direction. How is that even possible?
She knows she can’t stay here forever. At the in-between. It’s like living in the middle of a decision. Not quite going one way or another, which is not going anywhere at all. She makes the decision not to make a decision, which becomes her decision. She stays stuck in the middle of where two roads cross.
She’s not even on a road. It’s a little patch of ground in the middle of the two roads. There’s an apple tree. She’s parked under it, receiving a little shade on hot days. In season, there’s fruit.
The seasons come and the seasons go and she’s still right here.
She’s not being obstinate. She truly doesn’t know which way to go. She thought she did, once. Believing that all roads lead to the same destination, she discovered it’s not true. What if she makes the wrong choice? It’s not so bad here, watching others drive by. Watching her life grow shorter and shorter as she goes nowhere.
The thought scares her, prodding her into action. She needs to move, but where? Maybe the road to the right. Or the road to the left. The minute she thinks she’s chosen life on the right side, the left road looks better. Pretty trees with lovely leaves blow in the wind. They sing her name out loud when the wind flutters through them at just the right, melodic moment. That moment, it seems, when she’s getting ready to choose the other direction.
It’s also true of the left side. Just as she’s getting ready to go to the left, the right road looks more appealing. It’s the right way. The only way. Until it’s not.
Occasionally someone drops by, leaving a bag of food. “I hope this helps. God bless you,” they say as they rush off before she gets a chance to say, “Thank you.” Or, “Please help me. Please stay. Don’t leave. I’m afraid. I’m alone. I’m lost.”
But all she hears as the tires spin in the dust is, “Have a nice day.”
In this moment she knows what she wants. She wants someone to stop and talk with her. Someone to listen to her heart. To simply hold her hand.
She needs someone to understand the words she never speaks. Someone to care enough to look at her and to see that she’s searching. She doesn’t want to be someone’s good deed; she needs a friend. Someone who cares enough to say, “May I pray for you?” And takes the time to pray for her right now. In this moment. Not at some unnamed future date that may or may not ever come.
She doesn’t want them to say as an afterthought, as they’re leaving as fast as they can, “I’ll pray for you,” in a cheerful, dismissive voice.
No, she wants them to sit with her. To hold her heart. She wants to be part of the prayer herself. She wants to be held up to God as one holds up a small child, offering them to their parent. The God she cannot find. The One she remembers from so long ago but forgot. Abba. Daddy God. She wants Him. More than anyone or anything else. She wants the Lord to be her Lord again. That’s where she wants to go. To Him. On any road. It doesn’t matter which one as long as He’s with her.
Even if she stays at this crossroads forever, it’s okay if the Lord’s with her. That’s her prayer. She prays it right here, right now in the middle of her crossroads.
“Lord,” she prays, “I don’t care if I stay here forever as long as you are with me. Lead me and guide me even if it’s just to climb up this tree. I will follow you, even if that means staying right here. Thank you, Lord, for loving me. I freely give you my life. Use it as you wish.”
And He did. She never left the crossroads. It became her home. A home of peace. A home of love. A home for others who were stuck at their own crossroads. They came to her and she sat with them, holding their hands. She cried with them. She lifted them up to the Lord. And He changed them from the inside out.
Many left the crossroads. She did not until that glorious day when the Lord Himself told her it was time to leave. He chose the road they walked down together. The road that only leads to one place. The one she was searching for at the crossroads so long ago and didn’t even know it. The road that leads to Him. The road that leads to eternity.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.