YODER: Love each other deeply

We’re living in an upside-down world. I’m not exactly sure when things were flipped over, but I suspect it’s been slowly happening for a very long time. During my lifetime, for sure.

I can do what I remember old people doing when I was young. “When I was your age, things were different...” Life was different. I grew up knowing that there were laws and moral precepts that we lived by. They were non-negotiable. They were based on the Bible and God’s unshakeable truth.

It’s easy to remember everything as being perfect when I was young. But, of course, we are not perfect people. We are all sinners. We make mistakes. We hurt the people we love. We disappoint ourselves and we disappoint God. But thankfully we serve a loving God who is quick to forgive us and calls us to forgive others.

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32).

And the Lord encourages us to grow in our walk with Him. “Therefore, as you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, abounding in thanksgiving” (Colossians 2:6-7).

Now it seems as though people are making up their own laws. Their own morals. They are re-writing the truth on a whim. Truth is truth. It’s absolute. It’s not something that changes with the seasons or the times in which we’re living.

Little concessions turn into big ones. Little changes in attitudes and beliefs change the climate of a whole nation. It’s the old frog in the boiling water thing. Turn up the heat slowly and the frog in the kettle of water gets used to the slight temperature change. Nothing seems out of the ordinary until he suddenly finds himself in a pot of boiling water and it’s too late to do anything about it.

We’re not quite to that point in this country, but the temperature is rising. Things are happening all around us that make no sense. It’s too bad we can’t get a shot that gives people common sense.

I try to stay informed, but I’m not a news junkie. There’s a balance between knowledge and obsession. And yet, in the Bible we are called to discern the times and to be watchmen on the wall. That means we need to know what’s going on all around us and understand the spiritual implications. Then we need to warn others so that they can be prepared, as well.

People are losing hope. They’re trying to adjust to this new reality. They’re coming out of the fog of isolation from the pandemic and still not sure it’s safe to venture outside. It’s like someone who’s been in solitary confinement. Your eyes have to adjust to the light. You have to remember how to communicate with others. To remember the freedom of going wherever you want to go whenever you want to.

They don’t know who to trust. They don’t even trust themselves to make wise decisions. So many people are living in a fog without hope. I’ve often thought of the word FOG as an acronym standing for Forgetting Our God. When we’re in the midst of a thick fog, it’s hard to see the road we’re on. Familiar signs aren’t apparent. We’re driving blind. That’s when I pray very earnestly as if my life depends upon it, because it does.

I’ve driven in fog so thick I couldn’t even turn around because gravel roads don’t have stripes like highways do. Life can be that way, too. But we need to remember who God is and to look to the Light of His truth. To know who He is. To remember what the Bible tells us.

“The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned” (Isaiah 9:2). Jesus is the promised Messiah in the Old Testament who fulfills the prophecy of His coming in the New Testament. He is who He says He is. “Then Jesus spoke to them saying, ‘I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life’” (John 8:12).

When I look at what’s happening around me, I realize that the Lord could come back any moment. It’s called The Rapture. The word “rapture” comes from the Latin translation of the phrase “shall be caught up” from 1 Thessalonians 4:17.

“For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And we shall always be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words” (1 Thessalonians 4:16-18).

Comfort one another. Be kind to one another. Not one of us knows when our time on earth will be over. Don’t panic. Don’t be swayed by the times in which we live. Walk in faith knowing that the Lord loves us who know Him and have surrendered our lives to Him.

“Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins” (1 Peter 4:8).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

