YODER: Luck often receives the credit that belongs to God

She wore her arrogance like a favorite pair of jeans, as comfortable as a second skin. Times when she should be humble, she overflowed with pride. Times when she should be grateful, she was impatient. Times when she should be kind, she was rude. Times when she should be forgiving, she was spiteful. And times when she should behave justly, she behaved like a spoiled brat.

For the longest time youth was on her side. She was pretty and fresh-faced, looking more innocent than she was. Her sense of entitlement carried her through many difficult situations that would have broken most people. Was her driving force an innate strength or was it fear? Fear that she would fall apart if her real self rose through the layers she’d so carefully constructed over a lifetime.

Her most deep-rooted fear of all is that she didn’t have a real self. That like Humpty Dumpty she was a fragile shell that if prodded too much would crack and break into pieces that could never fit back together again.

No, better for her if she simply continued on the way she always had. Counting only on herself. Living life solo with no real friends. And never helping someone else because she knew that they just wanted something in return. She learned that long ago, never forgetting the pain. In fact, she kept it in a little treasure box bringing it out occasionally, nurturing the memory that always reinforced why she was better off alone.

The saddest part of all? Down deep, she didn’t like herself. She had a nagging feeling that there was supposed to be more to life, but she didn’t know how to get it. So she continued pretending that everything was okay.

She may have gone on this way throughout her life if one moment in time had not occurred. It turned her world upside down and inside out.

Have you ever been seconds away from a car crash that you know isn’t going to end well, but miraculously it doesn’t happen? Time slows way down and space expands in such a way that you escape a collision even though it’s not earthly possible?

That’s the key. It’s not possible on this earth, but then the hand of God intervenes and saves you. That’s what happens to Penny. At first, she recognizes this moment for what it is, a miracle. In a moment of clarity like she’s never known, she knows that the Lord saved her, even though they have only a nodding acquaintance. Like someone you recognize from across the room, but have never spoken to.

But then Penny does what we often do. She’s awed in the moment, but as time passes she moves on with her life, never giving the miracle a second thought. Eventually, she chalks the whole memory up to luck. Luck often receives the credit that belongs to God. If we credit luck, we can be vaguely thankful without the commitment of a real relationship. We don’t have to change. We don’t have to worship God. We may continue worshiping ourselves, and like Penny, living a surface life with no depth at all.

She’s like a lightning bug believing that she’ll live forever and her light will never dim. Flitting from one relationship to another, thinking that when that person becomes boring she can always find someone else to keep her company.

But what Penny doesn’t realize. What many of us do not know is that a life lived only for self is an empty, confining life. It’s a life lived like a lightning bug captured in a jar with slits on the lid that lets a little air in.

No freedom to fly around and let our light shine so that others can find their way in a dark world. No freedom at all. Simply existing. So many people live lives like this. Like lightning bugs trapped in a jar without knowing that the jar is not their friend, it’s their prison. They allow others to define their wants and needs. They listen to the world’s hype, believing that there’s nothing beyond this life, so grab everything you can before it’s too late. Think only of yourself and your own happiness. Live for today, don’t worry about tomorrow.

But Penny has a moment that changes everything. One night when she’s all alone, the car accident from long ago comes back to her as if she’s there once again. She’s in awe of what happened and what didn’t happen. She knows that the Lord saved her. She knows she doesn’t deserve His love, but she knows that He loves her.

Then her life flashes before her. Regret, pain, loneliness, and shame fill her. She confesses her sins and asks for forgiveness. A heavenly peace comes over her. She feels the Father’s love encompass her. The prison jar breaks open. She’s free for the first time in her life. And her life is changed forever and for eternity as her name is written in The Lamb’s Book of Life.

Others cannot believe the change in her. So she does what she’s called to do. She shares the Good News of God’s love with others. As a result, many names are added to the book. Is your name written there? Make sure it is. Nothing you do in life on this earth is more important.

