“You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed” (Psalm 139:16).

On Palm Sunday this year, my precious friend, Pat, went home to heaven. I was surprised, even though she had some chronic health conditions. Still, I thought we’d all have more time with her. Yet, I’m comforted to know that nothing is a surprise to our heavenly Father. He knows every day we will spend on this earth. He knew that Pat would spend Easter with Him this year.

Once again, I realize the truth that we don’t know how long we and the people we love have on this earth. We need to cherish the time we have right now. Appreciate the ordinary moments as well as the big ones. The ordinary moments are special to me. When someone simply becomes a part of the routine of my life. There’s always room for them. They always make room for me. We can simply be ourselves with one another.

One of the things I appreciate about Pat is that she was not a jealous person. She was an encourager, always looking to build others up. When something good happened to someone else, she was genuinely happy for them. Such a lovely, gentle trait in what can seem like a me-first world.

For the last six years Pat and I were in a weekly Bible class together. We became friends pretty quickly. Pat had a good sense of humor and she was quietly smart. I say “quietly smart” because she was a deep thinker and knew the Bible very well. But she never showed off or promoted herself in any way. She never wanted to embarrass someone just to prove a point or to gain the upper hand. In fact, her hand was outstretched in friendship and in willingness to help another.

During covid, Pat and I began a daily devotion together that lasted more than two years. She texted me the devotion and her thoughts on it. Then I replied back with my thoughts. We had great discussions about the Bible, the Lord and our lives. We got to know each other well during that time and became best friends.

Since then, we’ve talked daily until most recently when she was struggling more. Then Pat usually Facetimed me every other day or so. She had this talent for calling me when my hair was standing straight up and I was still wearing my pajamas. She didn’t even notice, unless I pointed it out. Then we simply laughed.

The last time we talked was two days before she went to heaven. Her voice was very weak. She asked me to pray for her. I did. Then she asked me to keep praying for her. She was very insistent. I did. I wrote her name in my prayer journal, which was already there along with her beloved husband’s name, Patrick, and all their loved ones.

I wrote Pat’s name again and wrote a simple prayer: “Please, Lord, help her voice. May she speak with your voice.”

As I thought about this prayer, I realized something. Pat did speak with the Lord’s voice. Her voice was weary, faint and tired. Yet, she didn’t give up. Just like in her life, she kept going. She did what she always did, she asked for prayer. I prayed, as I’m sure many others did. And Pat still prayed for others, as she always had.

Pat’s gone from this earth now. You might think that the Lord didn’t answer her prayer. But He did. She’s right where she belongs. She’s in heaven with her beloved Lord. She’s not in pain. She’s not struggling to breathe. She’s filled with joy.

Pat’s voice is strong there. She’s using it to praise her Lord and Savior. Jesus hears Pat, as He has all of her life. He loves her with an eternal love, just as He always has.

We miss Pat’s voice, but it still lives here on earth. Every kind word she uttered. Every bit of encouragement she gave. Every prayer she spoke. Every loving word she shared, has not died. It lives on in each one of us. These words have changed us. Her words have changed me. I’m more careful with what I say and more purposeful. I want to use words to build others up, just like Pat did.

Philippians 4:8 makes me think of Pat. “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things.”

Pat’s voice is a lasting legacy. A voice who daily prayed for many people. She did not give up on others. She was quietly a friend to so many. As Pat fervently prayed, her voice was not alone. Our Lord’s voice joined with her. Jesus Himself spoke those words with her.

In the time each of us has left on this earth, may we, like Pat, speak with the Lord’s voice. May we treat others with kindness, love, and encouragement. May we all humbly serve our Lord, just as Pat did. May we truly appreciate and love the special people in our lives. May we pray for them daily. May we also use our voices to tell them how we feel.

