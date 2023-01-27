YODER: New Computer

I got a new computer. That may not seem like a big deal to most people, but it is to me. I’ve had the same computer for more than 10 years. It’s true that the “R” key seldom shows up in a story I’m writing without me purposefully pushing on that key and waiting for it to appear on my screen.

And for quite some time I’ve had to back up everything on a flash drive because periodically, without any warning, the words I’m writing just disappear from the screen. I don’t know where they end up, but it’s not in a place from which they can return. It’s like that one, lone shoe I occasionally see abandoned on the street or hanging from a power line. Where is the second shoe? Why is there only one? Profound questions like these never seem to get answered.

My Surface 2 laptop computer has been with me for two amazing jobs and now into my retirement. I wrote object lessons, curriculum, and stories for my children’s ministries on it. I wrote stories that I ended up using in programs I led as a chaplain. For the last 10-plus years I’ve written my weekly faith column on that computer. And now into my retirement I’ve used the computer for other writing projects.

But my good friend, Janell, encouraged me to get something new. She even used her Mom voice on me. You know what that sounds like. Friendly, but firm. Encouraging with a slight bit of pushing involved. A certain tone that suggests this is the only course of action. We all know that voice. If you’re a mom like me, you’ve probably used it yourself. I know that I have.

I knew that she was right. In fact, I’m the one who originally told her that I needed a new computer. But I sometimes don’t want to let go of the old to embrace the new. I don’t want to give up what I’m familiar with and delve into something different, even when the old is cumbersome and not working well. And yet, I laugh as I type this because that’s what I’ve been doing all my life. Leaving behind what’s comfortable and walking into the new without knowing what will happen, without a safety net.

But isn’t that what we do when we walk with the Lord? We make the decision to ask Jesus into our hearts and we spend the rest of our lives following where He leads. Or at least we try. In Matthew 14:22-33, the disciples have just witnessed the miracle of the feeding of the 5,000 men plus the women and children. Jesus tells them to go out in the boat and cross to the other side of the lake while he sends the people home. Jesus then goes up in the hills to pray. A wind comes up and the disciples are in trouble, fighting the heavy waves.

The disciples are afraid, then they see someone walking on the water. They are terrified. But Jesus calms their fears. “Don’t be afraid. Take courage. I am here” (verse 27). We know what happens next. Peter says, “Lord, if it’s really you, tell me to come to you, walking on the water” (verse 28).

Jesus tells Peter to “Come.” Peter is the only disciple who gets out of the boat and walks on the water. As long as he keeps his eyes on Jesus, he walks on the water and Peter is safe. The winds haven’t calmed yet. The waves are still high. Jesus doesn’t stop the wind and then say, “Okay, Peter, come now. It’s safe here.” No, Jesus calls Peter to come in the midst of the storm. And by faith, Peter comes.

Maybe you’re in a season of life where you’re in the midst of a big storm. You or someone you love has received bad news from the doctor. Maybe you’ve lost a job and don’t know what you’ll do. Perhaps your child is rebellious and you fear this won’t end well. There are many storms that can come out of nowhere in our lives and shake our very foundation. They can shake our faith. But just like with Peter, as long as we keep our eyes on Jesus, we’ll make it through the storm.

“So Peter went over the side of the boat and walked on the water. But when he saw the strong wind and the waves, he was terrified and began to sink. ‘Save me, Lord!’ he shouted” (Matthew 14:29b-30).

The minute Peter takes his eyes off Jesus and looks at the storm, he begins to sink. His focus changes. If we look to the world to save us, we’ll be disappointed. Jesus doesn’t say we’ll have smooth sailing in life because we trust in Him. In John 16:33 AMP Jesus says, “I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have (perfect) peace. In the world you have tribulation and distress and suffering, but be courageous (be confident, be undaunted, be filled with joy); I have overcome the world.” (My conquest is accomplished, My victory abiding.)

Are you sinking in the midst of a storm? The Lord is our safety net. In the midst of his storm, Peter knew who to call to for help. Call out to Jesus right now. He’s our calm in the storms of life. He even helps us learn how to a new computer.

