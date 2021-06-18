YODER: 'Oh, that you would choose life'

When I think about him, I don’t see him in a sad way. I miss him and wish he was still here with me, but I know without a doubt that he’s in heaven. Knowing that gives me incredible peace. I can almost imagine Mel meeting Dave and the two of them having good conversations. I can imagine him seeing his first wife, Janice, and his parents, his siblings, and others who passed before him. And those who have passed since.

Two days before he died I asked Melvin, “If you go before me, what should I do?” He looked at me very seriously and sincerely. He leaned forward and said, “You just keep serving the Lord.”

“Okay,” I said. “I will.” In retrospect, our conversation seems more than casual words. I realize now that it’s my promise. I’ll simply keep serving the Lord. I’m not sure how that looks exactly. I know that it will probably contain more conversations about death and about life. Because if we know the Lord and we’re sheep in His pasture, we’ll pass from death to life when our time on earth ends.

During times of transition I’ll see a Bible verse over and over again. It becomes almost funny. I’ll even say out loud, “Okay Lord, I get it.”