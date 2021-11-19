YODER: One year since a major life event

It was one year ago today that my husband Melvin and I were in the car accident that changed both our lives. I’ve written about that day many times. How moments before the accident we were laughing and just loving life and loving each other. We were talking about what we were going to do when we got home.

In an instant, a very long instant, all of that changed. We were stopped at a busy intersection. Mel asked me if there were any cars coming from the right. I turned my head to the right and said, “Yes, there are cars coming, but…“ For some reason, I stopped talking and slowly turned my head back towards Mel. In that briefest of seconds time slowed way down. Behind Mel was the most beautiful light.

I’ve seen that light before. In a dream I had about two years after my dad died. I was really missing him and feeling very sad when I went to bed that night. First, I saw the light. It filled what seemed like a long hallway that had no beginning, no end, or visible boundaries. I remember thinking, “I’ve never seen anything like this on earth.“ It was beautiful to look at but it also felt amazing to be in its presence, as if I was encompassed in love.

Looking farther down the hallway someone stepped out of a door that I didn’t know was there and stepped into the light. I could only see his face. He was part of the light. I kept thinking to myself, “I should know who this is.“

As I continued to look, the person smiled. It was my dad. My mom and I always said that he had the cutest smile. In that instant, I felt completely filled with love. When I woke up from that dream, I was filled with a peace and a love that’s hard to describe, but it’s still a part of who I am.

I once felt led to tell a group of women about that dream. Later, one of the women told me, “I’ve seen that light, too.” A lovely, elderly lady, she told me that when she was young and first married, she was outside one night and was struck by lightning. She was considered dead for a while. During that time she saw the most beautiful light. She said, “It was just as you described it.”

For some reason, she never told anyone about that experience, but she had joy in telling me. And I had joy in listening. I knew that was the reason the Lord prompted me to tell those ladies about my dream. Maybe she needed a reminder about the Lord's amazing love for her. I know that I did that day.

When I see that wonderful lady in heaven someday, I’m convinced that we’ll remember our conversation and comment on the beautiful light all around us. The glory of the Lord.

“The city does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and the Lamb is its lamp” (Revelation 21:23).

With Mel, I believe that when I saw the light all around him, that’s the very moment when the Lord was taking him home. I think that his heart stopped and his foot relaxed on the brake. We slowly drifted into the intersection. As I was looking at the light behind Mel, that’s where the semi-truck hit our car. The light shielded me from seeing the accident. Thankfully, the truck driver wasn’t hurt.

The car was propelled into the median between the lanes. It was traveling pretty fast. When the car finally came to a stop, immediately after I asked the Lord to stop the car, I looked over at Mel. My first thought was, “Oh, he’s already with the Lord.“

Even though there was glass everywhere, Mel didn’t have a mark on him. In fact, he looked beautiful. And thinking back, I believe that some of that amazing light was still on him. His head was bowed and his hands were folded as if he was praying, which was not surprising. Mel was a mighty prayer warrior. I’m sure that if he had the chance, he said a prayer for me before he left this earth.

I’ve seen that amazing light one more time since the accident. I was visiting a woman in the hospital. She was unconscious, but I still wanted to pray for her. I prayed for her once before when she was unconscious. She made a remarkable recovery. Later she told me that she saw and heard me praying for her while she was unconscious.

This time the minute I stepped into her room, I was surrounded by that beautiful light. The same light in my dream. The same light that surrounded Mel. I also felt the palpable presence of the Lord. Immediately, I was filled with joy and love. I prayed for her and the Lord gave her another recovery.

I didn’t want to leave her room, but I knew I had to. I had to go on with my life. The Lord had more for me to do. Each one of us who are born-again believers in the Lord Jesus Christ are called to be lights in this dark world. After all, we are part of the Light of the World, Jesus Christ. May we live in the Light and share it with others.

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

