YODER: People judge by outward appearance, but the LORD judges by the heart

At first glance, it looked nice. From a distance, it was pretty, painted white with black shutters. Crisp and clean. A nice yard. A tree or two. It’s hard to take everything in at only one glance, yet as I was approaching it, my mind made a snap judgment. This would be a nice place to live.

But as I got closer, I sensed that something was wrong. Terribly wrong. First, I noticed a missing shutter. Next, I noticed a small area that looked as if it had been chewed out. Then, I realized that part of the roof is gone. And, of course, an area in the back of the house was simply not there.

There were also black char marks. Finally, I realized there had been a fire at some time in the past. This was an abandoned house that once had been a home, but would most likely never be a home again.

I was surprised that it had taken me so long to figure this out. Yet, everything I initially saw that was positive was still true. It’s simply that I wasn’t seeing the whole picture. That took longer.

It’s easy to judge by appearances without seeing what lies beneath.

In 1 Samuel chapter 8, Samuel is getting old. He’s appointed his two older sons to be judge over Israel. Unfortunately, they are not like Samuel, honest and fair and led by God. They’re greedy and use “justice” as a way to get rich. The people of Israel come to Samuel asking for a king. “Give us a king to judge just like all the other nations have” (verse 5b).

Samuel is not pleased with their request. He asks God for guidance. The LORD says, “Do everything they say to you… For they are rejecting me, not you. They don’t want me to be their King any longer. Ever since I brought them from Egypt they have continually abandoned me and followed other gods. And now they are giving you the same treatment. Do as they ask, but solemnly warn them about the way a king will reign over them” (1 Samuel 8:7-9).

Wow. They don’t want God to be their king anymore. So He’s going to give them what they asked for.

On the surface, it’s easy to see why they don’t want corrupt judges. But they don’t ask God for His help. They devise a plan themselves. To be like other countries. To depend on an earthly king as they reject the One true king. The One who brought them out of slavery in Egypt. The One who created them. The One who called them to be His people.

Too often in life we think we have a better plan than God. So we choose our own path and simply think God’s okay with it. Or we don’t even consider God’s will for us. We simply go our own way.

Yet, “... now we see through glass, darkly; but then face-to-face: now I know in part, but then I should know even as I am known” (1 Corinthians 13:12). It’s only when we are in heaven seeing Jesus face-to-face that we will see everything clearly. We will know just as the Lord knows us now. But until then, there’s no one better to depend on. There’s no one better to worship. There’s no one better to trust and to obey than the Lord God Almighty.

Samuel did warn the people what an earthly king would take from them, but they didn’t listen. God chose Saul for them. He was tall and handsome. On the outside he looked great. But inside, he was lacking, as they would discover. Eventually, God chose David to replace Saul. He wasn’t the obvious choice. Samuel thought that David’s brother, Eliab, was God’s choice. Perhaps he was thinking he was handsome and tall like Saul.

“But the LORD said to Samuel, ‘Don’t judge by his appearance or height, for I have rejected him. The LORD doesn’t see things the way you see them. People judge by outward appearance, but the LORD judges by the heart’” (1 Samuel 16:7).

Some people’s lives are like the abandoned house. At first glance, they look perfect. Even enviable, like Saul’s outward appearance. But if you get closer to them, you realize something’s missing. There are holes in their lives. Empty spaces they try to fill up with all sorts of worldly things. They put their faith in money, or prestige, or other things that are not God. Just like the Israelites placed their faith in an earthly king instead of the One true God, many people are the same today.

God is loving and He’s also just. He judged Adam and Eve’s sins, but also provided a Savior, His own son Jesus, to make a way for our sins to be forgiven. He judged people in Noah’s day. They turned away from Him. He sent a flood to cover the whole earth, but He saved Noah and his family. The Bible is filled with examples of God’s love and His judgment. God is both loving and just. There will come a day when He judges each one of us.

That’s why we need to see the whole picture now. Other places may seem nice, but our true home is with the Lord.

As Moses says in Psalm 90:1-2, “Lord, through all generations you have been our home! Before the mountains were born, before you gave birth to the earth in the world, from beginning to end, you are God.”

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

