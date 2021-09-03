YODER: People need others to share good, bad

We were never meant to walk through this life alone. God created Adam. “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being” (Genesis 2:7).
God himself breathed into Adam’s nostrils and he became alive. Wow. Imagine the Creator of the Universe bending down on his knees, onto the ground that he created himself and then using his own powerful, holy breath to breathe life into Adam.
“Then the LORD God said, ‘It is not good that man should be alone; I will make him a helper comparable to him’” (Genesis 2:18).
A helper. A companion. Someone with whom to share joys and concerns. Someone with whom to do life together. Someone to love, to cherish above yourself. Someone to grow a family with. Someone to grow old with.
“And the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall on Adam, and he slept; and He took one of his ribs and closed up the flesh in its place. Then the rib which the LORD God had taken from the man he made into a woman, and he brought her to the man.
“And Adam said: ‘This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of man’” (Genesis 2:21-23).
What happens next? “A man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24).
Marriage is a sacred bond between one man, one woman, and the LORD God who created them both.
The becoming one part is not always easy. We human beings can be stubborn. Wanting our own way. That’s where compromise comes in. Can you imagine Eve saying to Adam, “Honey, I’d really like that fig tree better over there,” as she points about four feet to the east. “Could you please move it for me?”
And although Adam just moved it last week and wants to say, “What! I just moved it two feet last week!” Instead, he says, “Of course, dear. If you’re sure that where’s you want it.”
Or Adam looks at the food that Eve has prepared. He doesn’t say anything but she can tell by his expression exactly what he’s thinking: “What? Salad again!” So she vows to become more creative in her food preparation.
All kidding aside, it’s having the Lord in the middle of a marriage that makes all the difference. It takes the marriage from a mere institution created by man to a holy and sacred union blessed by God himself.
Of course, living together in wedded bliss is not always easy. We human beings are far from perfect. But it’s an incredible blessing to be married to someone you love, especially when that someone is also your best friend. And if you grow together in your love and knowledge of God, the marriage only gets stronger and sweeter.
But we don’t all get to grow old with our spouses. And not everyone gets married. So how do we walk through this life alone without being lonely?
We are all called to be encouragers. “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another – and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Hebrews 10:24-25). As believers, we should help one another to grow in the faith while recognizing that our time on earth is limited.
During the onset of COVID, my friend Pat and I started texting each other daily. She shared what she learned from an online spiritual retreat. I shared what I gleaned from what she shared. Every day we continue to talk about our faith, our lives, and our challenges. We also pray for one another. Her friendship is a precious treasure. It’s something good that came out of something bad.
We are called to be friends. Years ago a favorite pastor said, “No one wants to be your project. They want to be your friend.” It’s so true. Sharing our friendship with another person drives away loneliness. It’s such a basic need. And when the Lord is in the friendship, we know it will last for eternity.
“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity” (Colossians 3:12-14).
And abide in God’s love. Take up residence there. Put up your feet and relax, knowing that he’s in charge. As the world gets darker, God’s light shines brighter. We are called to shine his light. “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light” (Ephesians 5:8).
Jesus says in John 15:9-11: “As the Father loved Me, I also have loved you. Abide in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in his love. These things I have spoken to you, that my joy may remain in you, and that your joy may be full. This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.”
When we’re busy loving the Lord and loving others, we are not alone.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.