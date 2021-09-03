YODER: People need others to share good, bad

But we don’t all get to grow old with our spouses. And not everyone gets married. So how do we walk through this life alone without being lonely?

We are all called to be encouragers. “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another – and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Hebrews 10:24-25). As believers, we should help one another to grow in the faith while recognizing that our time on earth is limited.

During the onset of COVID, my friend Pat and I started texting each other daily. She shared what she learned from an online spiritual retreat. I shared what I gleaned from what she shared. Every day we continue to talk about our faith, our lives, and our challenges. We also pray for one another. Her friendship is a precious treasure. It’s something good that came out of something bad.

We are called to be friends. Years ago a favorite pastor said, “No one wants to be your project. They want to be your friend.” It’s so true. Sharing our friendship with another person drives away loneliness. It’s such a basic need. And when the Lord is in the friendship, we know it will last for eternity.