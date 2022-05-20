YODER: Pets teach us plenty about living life

“And she bare him a son, and he called his name Gershom: for he said, ‘I have been a stranger in a strange land’” (Exodus 2:22).

I miss the moose. I didn’t know her personally, but she became a part of the landscape of my life. For the last six weeks of her life, I had the opportunity to frequently travel the road that runs past the field where she stayed. Sometimes she was far off, barely a polka dot on the horizon. Sometimes she was much closer standing on her stilt-like legs.

She definitely was a stranger in a strange land, far from home. I’ve heard that she was around for a year or longer. At times she was staying close to some cows. I wonder why she left their company. Did they have a disagreement? Or did she simply sense the need to move on, a wanderer at heart?

I have the tendency to place human traits and human emotions onto animals. In my mind, they share some of our characteristics. I’ve known dogs who need approval and attention, never getting enough of either. If they could speak our language I’m sure they’d say, “Pet me! Pet me! Pet me!” In return, they are often affectionate, loyal, playful and protective.

I’ve known cats who are soft and sweet and like to cuddle. And I’ve known a few who are snooty and self-absorbed. And yet, they still need affection, too. On their own terms, of course. I have a nodding acquaintance with a horse who’s like a cat. She finally let me pet her recently. It may be that she was feeling generous that day. Or maybe she allowed me to pet her because she was shedding and I served the purpose of a human hairbrush.

In the past, I’ve been around two possums. I’m sure they were an old married couple. Both were graying. The wife always lagged behind. One time the husband stopped, turned around, and looked at her pointedly. I’m sure he said something like, “Are you coming dear, or are you going to make that spot your permanent home?”

They were always together and they seemed to enjoy one another’s company. They never completely accepted me, but they did get to the point that they stopped playing dead around me. I took that as a compliment.

And I’ve known two very different bunny brothers who made me part of their family. Flippy and Floppy. Flippy leaned to the right when he ran and Floppy leaned to the left. Flippy was the brave one who liked to get so close to me that he ran over my shoe at times. Floppy was more cautious, as a wild bunny should be. They lived in my backyard for a long time. I still smile when I remember them.

Flippy and Floppy came into my life 13 years ago not too long after my husband, Dave, died. They brought laughter back into my life. I’ve always believed that they were a gift from God. Before their arrival, I felt isolated and alone. A stranger in a strange land just like the moose.

There’s a truth that only those who have lost a loved one can truly know. Others move on much quicker than we do. They feel bad for us, but they they go on with their lives, as they should. We must move through the grief. There’s no going around it. It’s a journey and it can be a lonely, isolated journey.

At times, we can all feel isolated and alone in this world. We can let the troubles of this world wear on us. All the possibilities of what may happen or is happening in our world, in our communities, in our own lives can be overwhelming. But we have an advantage that animals don’t have. We have a Savior. We can give the Lord our worries.

“Cast all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7). When we cast something, we throw it forcefully. We release it. We let it go and then it’s gone from us.

Cast our concerns and worries and fears onto Jesus because He cares for each one of us. Even the wanderers. Maybe especially the wanderers. Remember Jesus’ story of the one lost sheep in Matthew 18:12-14 and Luke 15:3-7? The sheep wandered off and became lost. The Good Shepherd left the 99 sheep to find the one. And when he found the lost sheep, he placed him on his shoulders with great joy and carried him home.

“Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me, I have found my lost sheep. I tell you that in the same way there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one lost sinner who repents then over ninety-nine righteous persons who do not need to repent’” (Luke 15:67).

Like the moose, are you a wanderer at heart? Don’t wander too long. The Good Shepherd will go after you, but you can refuse to be found. If someone refuses to be found by Jesus, they will be lost forever. Jesus calls people to repent in Luke 13:5: “I tell you again, unless you repent, you will perish, too.”

We may miss the things of this world (like the moose), but let’s not miss eternity with the Lord. If we surrender our lives to Jesus, we “will not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

