YODER: Prayer for the New Year

Dear Lord Jesus,

We just finished the Christmas season. The Christmas lights seems especially pretty to me this year. They remind me that you are the Light of the World come to set the captives of sin free! Saying “Thank you” doesn’t seem like enough, but it’s all I’ve got. So thank you, Lord, for being my Savior and the Savior of the world.

Lord, many churches this year are decorated with such beauty celebrating your birth. It’s just one of the ways that some people show their love for you by making the church look both festive and worshipful. Thank you for these talented and kind hearts who work so hard to bring joy to others and to thank you for your amazing love. They don’t do this for recognition, but to honor you.

Thank you for our pastors, Lord. Thank you for calling them to be your ambassadors in this weary world. They always work hard, but they work even harder during the special, busy season. Continue to lead, guide, and inspire them, Lord. Bless them and their families. Give them fresh vision for this fresh New Year. May they always look to you, dear Lord, as their Rock and their Salvation. May we honor them by praying for them and their loved ones daily.

Lord, it was fun seeing so many children in church on Christmas Eve. During the singing of “Silent Night” I saw a little boy holding his lit candle. I know that you saw him, too. It was one of those special moments when I truly felt that you and I were seeing the same thing at exactly the same time. These are special times in my life when I see with your eyes. Thank you, Lord, for allowing me to see these precious times.

The Sanctuary in the church was dark, just as the world was dark when you came here to earth. The boy’s sweet face was shining from the candle light and something else. His face was shining from your light, Lord. We both saw that. I pray that this boy and all the children present during this Christmas Eve service will know you, love you, and live for you. I pray that these are the next generation’s leaders. May they lead with your wisdom, your strength, your direction, and your love.

Lord, draw close to those whose Christmas was disappointing this year. There are those who are missing someone. Maybe this is their first Christmas without them. Maybe it’s the tenth. Comfort them, dear Lord.

There are those struggling with mental health issues, Lord, which seem to become amplified during holidays and other special times. Reassure them that you love them. May your words penetrate their mental illness. If they do not know you, Lord, make a way for them to find you.

There are those who feel forgotten, Lord. Those who are sad and lonely. Those who are afraid. Those dealing with health issues. It’s hard for them seeing all the joy and happiness when they aren’t experiencing the same. May they feel your love all around them like me like a warm blanket on a cold day. Show us how to help them, dear Lord. Show us how to be your hands and feet on this earth.

It’s easy and tempting, Lord, to give you a list of all that’s wrong with this world, this country, our churches, our neighbors, ourselves. But you already know what’s on this list plus so much more. You know that there are wars and rumors of wars. You know there’s hatred and senseless, scary violence.

You know, Lord, that Christians are being persecuted in other countries. You know that many risk their very lives to secretly meet together to worship you in community. Lord, protect these beloved ones. Keep them safe, Lord. May they become beacons of light to others living in darkness around the world, including the United States of America.

Bless and protect Christians everywhere, but especially in North Korea, Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Pakistan, Eritrea, Yemen, Iran, Nigeria, India and any place where our brothers and sisters are being persecuted for their faith.

May we community of believers in this country never take for granted our freedom to worship you. We pray that we never lose that freedom. But if we do, O Lord, may we stay true to you. Strengthen each of us in this New Year. Give us wisdom, Lord, to know how to live lives that honor you.

Lord, may your peace reign in our hearts. May we be filled with the joy of knowing that you came here to be our Savior. We thank you and praise you that you are the same yesterday, today, and forever.

Precious Lord, in this New Year and always, may each of us spend the time we have left in this world walking in your footsteps. May we see with your eyes. May we hear with your ears. May we especially hear the cries of those who do not know you, Lord. May we feel your heart, dear Lord. Thank you for being the Light shining in our darkness. That’s true in this New Year and always. Amen.

“Now May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (Romans 15:13).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.