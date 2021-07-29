YODER: Prayer is the key to heaven's door

Prayer is the key that unlocks the door to heaven.
Prayer is simply talking to God. It’s not the dramatic shaking of one’s fist to a make-believe being as vast as the universe. It’s not a performance to prove to others that we are a Christian. Although being a Christian is becoming less popular in our culture. All the more reason to have an authentic prayer life.
Prayer is not a show to show off.
Jesus tells his disciples about prayer. “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full” (Matthew 6:5).
In other words, the attention they receive by performing their prayer for the benefit of others so they may be revered, is their full reward. It’s all about them, it has nothing to do with God.
Prayer is not vain repetition. “And when you pray, do not use vain repetitions as the heathen do. For they think they will be heard for their many words” (Matthew 6:6).
Prayer is not a one-way conversation to make us feel better about our lack of control in life. If we truly pray, we know who’s in control. It’s not the weather. It’s not a horoscope. It’s not a lucky star, a lucky number, or a lucky leaf.
Luck has nothing to do with prayer. It’s just like when someone says, “Excuse my French.” You know that what they’re about to say has nothing to do with a romance language. You also know that they’re not really asking to be excused for their words, it’s simply a verbal wink. An expression they say before they utter something offensive.
Prayer is a two-way conversation. God hears our prayers. Each one. He hears our heart. Our distress. Our worries. Our fears. He hears in-between the words we utter. He hears it all.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).
God answers us in ways that we don’t always understand, especially at the time we’re praying. I once prayed that the Lord would reveal His will for my life. It was not a short prayer. It lasted 10 years. When doors began flying open, I knew it was His answer to my 10-year prayer. I also knew that during those 10 years, the Lord was preparing me for what He was calling me to.
My most urgent prayers are very simple and to the point. One memory that immediately returns is from many years ago. I’m driving diagonally across Iowa on my way home for a visit. I’m in my little red VW Beetle. It’s a beautiful day without a cloud in the sky.
Suddenly, I hear the sound of many engines. In a split second a motorcycle gang is surrounding me. Some riders pull ahead of me. Others are right beside me traveling the wrong direction in the oncoming lane. Some are behind me. They’re laughing and taunting me. Their jackets reveal that they’re the Hells Angels from California.
Every hair on my head stands straight up. I know that I’m in danger. I feel the presence of evil. I say a simple prayer from my heart. “Help, Lord.” And He does. Out of a cloudless sky, it starts raining. Not a gentle rain, either. Torrents of rain. The motorcyclists drop back. I have no idea where they go.
Later, in a small town where I stop for lunch, I leave the restaurant glancing across the street. Under the gas station awning are all the Hells Angels. They’re soaked, waiting out the rain. I smile to myself and simply say, “Thank you, Lord.”
I know who’s in charge. I know to whom I belong. I belong to the Lord. I am His.
“But now, this is what the LORD says – he who created you, Jacob, he who formed you, Israel: ‘Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior…’” (Isaiah 43:1-3).
And when a motorcycle gang threatens me and I cry out to you, Papa, you save me.
Prayer is the key that unlocks the door to heaven. Faith is the hand that twists the doorknob. Love is the One who is on the other side, waiting for us to enter.
“Shout for joy to the Lord, all you earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before him with joyful songs. Know that the Lord is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture.
“Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations” (Psalm 100).
Amen.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
Rev. Kathy Yoder, M.S.S.
Chaplain