YODER: Prayer is the key to heaven's door

Suddenly, I hear the sound of many engines. In a split second a motorcycle gang is surrounding me. Some riders pull ahead of me. Others are right beside me traveling the wrong direction in the oncoming lane. Some are behind me. They’re laughing and taunting me. Their jackets reveal that they’re the Hells Angels from California.

Every hair on my head stands straight up. I know that I’m in danger. I feel the presence of evil. I say a simple prayer from my heart. “Help, Lord.” And He does. Out of a cloudless sky, it starts raining. Not a gentle rain, either. Torrents of rain. The motorcyclists drop back. I have no idea where they go.

Later, in a small town where I stop for lunch, I leave the restaurant glancing across the street. Under the gas station awning are all the Hells Angels. They’re soaked, waiting out the rain. I smile to myself and simply say, “Thank you, Lord.”

I know who’s in charge. I know to whom I belong. I belong to the Lord. I am His.