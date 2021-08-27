YODER: Prayers for church members in Afghanistan

Do not go to a church that simply makes you feel good. We all need the real meat of the Word of God and not junk food that satisfies a hunger for only what we want to hear. It will not set us free. Only the real word of God will do that. “And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 3:32).

Pray for your church, but run to another church that preaches and teaches directly from the Bible without adding or subtracting anything. And worship the Lord with every fiber of your being.

God is our refuge and our strength. He truly is a very present help in times of trouble. “Every word of God proves true; He is a shield to those who take refuge in him” (Deuteronomy 12:32). Read the Bible for yourself and learn from it. It’s true. Know what it says. “I have stored up you word in my heart, that I might not sin against you” (Psalm 119:11).

And do not give up hope. Our hope is in the Lord, who made heaven and earth. He changes not. He created us and loves us with an everlasting love. Let’s pray together.

Dear Heavenly Father,