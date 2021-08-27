YODER: Prayers for church members in Afghanistan

“‘It’s 5:30 a.m. and we are hearing screams of women and children. We are hearing loud sounds of shooting and bombings. They are taking our women and children forcefully. Please, someone help us. Jesus come right now. We are extremely terrified. They are killing us. Help.’
“This is an update we received one hour ago from Pastor X from Kabul, Afghanistan. I don’t know what else to say right now. Please pray for Afghanistan.”
This came through on Tuesday from a ministry many of my friends and I follow. Every day they have more to report of what is really going on in Afghanistan.
Early this week, Pastor X said that the Taliban is killing people with a Bible app on their phones. “One believer who received Christ six months ago and who was part of the church in Kabul got killed this morning because Bible app was found in his phone. The believer went outside in search of food, but never came back to his family. He was shot multiple times. This believer’s last words were, ‘I cannot wait to see you Jesus.’”
If you’ve ever wondered if the persecutions of Christians written about in the Bible would come to pass again in our lifetime, wonder no more. It’s happening right now in Afghanistan and other countries.
Please pray for the people of Afghanistan. Pray for the Americans who are stranded there. Pray that those in charge in our country will not leave them behind.
Pray for the interpreters who have been our allies and our friends. Their lives are in great danger. Pray that our country will not abandon them.
Pray for the Christians whose lives are in mortal danger only because they believe in God. Many are losing their lives even as I type these words. Pray that in the face of extreme persecution with even the threat of death that they will remain true to their faith.
As our children are excited to go back to school, pray for the Afghani children. For their safety. That they will have enough food to eat. That their parents survive. That they survive.
Pray for the women who are in great danger. A woman went out searching for food and was beaten 60 times simply because she was not accompanied by a man.
Pray that our government steps in and does what they promised.
And don’t believe for one moment that it couldn’t happen in our own country. The time of lukewarm Christianity is over. If you belong to a Laodicean Church, leave it now. Revelation 3:14-22 talks about the Laodicean Church, the lukewarm church. They weren’t cold, because they knew who God was and that Jesus died on the cross for their sins. But they worshipped out of duty, not out of love. They were neither cold, because they knew the truth, or hot because they didn’t worship with sincere hearts. “So then, because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of My mouth” (Revelation 3:16).
Do not go to a church that simply makes you feel good. We all need the real meat of the Word of God and not junk food that satisfies a hunger for only what we want to hear. It will not set us free. Only the real word of God will do that. “And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 3:32).
Pray for your church, but run to another church that preaches and teaches directly from the Bible without adding or subtracting anything. And worship the Lord with every fiber of your being.
God is our refuge and our strength. He truly is a very present help in times of trouble. “Every word of God proves true; He is a shield to those who take refuge in him” (Deuteronomy 12:32). Read the Bible for yourself and learn from it. It’s true. Know what it says. “I have stored up you word in my heart, that I might not sin against you” (Psalm 119:11).
And do not give up hope. Our hope is in the Lord, who made heaven and earth. He changes not. He created us and loves us with an everlasting love. Let’s pray together.
Dear Heavenly Father,
We pray for the people of Afghanistan. We pray against evil and those who follow Satan. We thank you for Jesus and His redeeming love on the cross. We pray for safety for our brothers and sisters and their children in Afghanistan. We pray for revival to sweep that country in the midst of the horrific persecution taking place there right now. We pray that the truth is revealed. May all that’s hidden in darkness come to light. May Your light shine in the darkness.
Lord, we pray that our enemies will turn away from evil and will claim you as Lord of lords and King of kings. Even as Jonah preached to the terrorists in Nineveh and they repented and were saved, may that also happen in Afghanistan.
Lord, we pray for our own country. Do not let us be lukewarm in our faith. May the Holy Spirit set us on fire for You. May we walk in Your ways. May we never forget Your truth. May we never forget our brothers and sisters around the world, especially those who are persecuted for their faith in You. Lord, fill us with your hope. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.