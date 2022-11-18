YODER: Quiet storms

We all know when a big storm is coming. At times we can hear the wind blowing at an alarming rate. Lawn chairs fly past our windows. Sometimes even large tree branches.

Or we hear nothing at all. Everything’s eerily quiet. We have a phrase for that. The calm before the storm. The birds aren’t singing because they’ve sought shelter. The squirrels aren’t scurrying. They’re in safe places riding out the storm.

We don’t hear anything, but we know that something in the air has changed. We turn on the TV to get the forecast. Yes, something big is heading this way. The sirens go off. Our signal to take cover and, like the squirrels, ride out the storm in safety.

Yes, we know when a big storm is coming. We have many warning signals. But what about the quiet storms? The ones that start out small.

“We’d like to do some more tests. It’s just a precaution.”

“We’ll be implementing some budget cuts in the New Year. Don’t worry. Have a nice Christmas.”

“I think we need to take some time apart. It’s just temporary. It’ll give us some perspective.”

“You’re feeling a little blue. It’s normal this time of the year. Think about all that makes you happy and you’ll feel better.”

The quiet storms in life have the potential to become raging storms. A simple blood test can uncover a life-threatening illness. Budget cuts can mean the loss of a job and the means to support a family. A separation can be the beginning of a marriage ending. Feeling blue can be a quiet indication of a depressive disorder. And the list goes on.

So what do we do? Hide our heads under our pillows and refuse to think about the situation? Become obsessed with what might happen and make ourselves sick? Pretend that everything is okay?

Jesus and His disciples launch the boat in the Sea of Galilee to cross to the other side. It’s a nice day, otherwise they wouldn’t go. Jesus naps. While he’s sleeping a big storm comes out of nowhere. No warning. No forecast. No sirens. It’s not there and now it is. No time to turn the boat around and go to the shore for safety. The disciples are frightened. If experienced fishermen are frightened, you know it’s a bad storm. The boat quickly fills with water. They’re afraid that they’re going to die.

“Jesus was sleeping at the back of the boat with his head on a cushion. The disciples wake him, shouting, ‘Teacher, don’t you care that we are going to drown?’” (Mark 4:38).

They still don’t understand who Jesus really is. After all, they don’t have the New Testament, like we do. In fact, they’re in the middle of living out the New Testament. They’re not learned men. They don’t know the Old Testament like they know fishing. But they know enough to go to Jesus for help. Can we say the same?

You see, we don’t always realize what the disciples also miss. Jesus is the one who calms the storms. Not only the ones in nature, but the ones in our lives. The big ones that are obvious. But also the quiet storms that we don’t recognize until they’re raging and threaten to take us down. Where should we go at such times? We get into the boat with Jesus. He will never steer us wrong. And not only during the storms, but all the time.

Jesus asked his disciples, “‘Who do people say the Son of Man is?’ They replied, ‘Some say John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, Jeremiah or one of the prophets.’"

“‘But what about you,’ He asked. ‘Who do you say that I am?’ Simon Peter said, ‘You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God’” (Matthew 16:13-20).

Another time, some of the people following Jesus left. They couldn’t understand who Jesus is or believe His words. So, they left. If they didn’t choose to return to Him before they died, they are not in heaven.

Jesus turned to the Twelve and asked them if they were also going to leave. “Simon Peter answered him, ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have also come to believe and to know that you are the Holy One of God’” (John 6:68-69).

Peter got it right. Not only for himself. Not only for the Twelve. He got it right for all of us. There is no one else. Some believe that if you’re a good person, you’ll end up in heaven. Being a good person doesn’t guarantee that we’ll go to heaven. Others think that there are many ways into heaven. There’s only one way to heaven. Through Jesus Christ.

Did the disciples still have storms in their lives? Oh, yes they did. Quiet ones and raging ones. Judas betrayed Jesus and then made the biggest mistake of his life. He didn’t repent and ask for forgiveness.

The other disciples had storms that would eventually take their lives. But when they finally knew who Jesus is, life for them changed forever. Did the fishermen with no formal education make it into heaven? Yes, because they got in the boat with Jesus and never left that boat. We need to do the same. Call out to Him during the raging storms of life and the quiet ones, too. He’s always with His followers. Get in the boat with Him today.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.