YODER: Reflections

In December, Lord willing, I will complete my 18th year of writing this column. As many have said before me and many will say after me, time flies. Of course, while I was living out these moments and weeks and years, they seemed to progress at a normal rate. That’s the funny thing about time. It’s only in the looking back that we know what occurred. Not only the factual part, but the true meaning of the lives we’ve lived.

Writing this column began with a simple prayer. “Lord, what do you want me to do with my life?” I didn’t expect to hear an answer, but I did. “Go into the ministry.” As if I was talking to a friend over coffee I said, “What kind of ministry?” Immediately I received an answer. “A writing ministry.” Then I thought to myself, “I wonder how that will happen?”

I didn’t have to wonder for long. As I was praying, the editor of the Journal asked my husband Dave, who worked there, if he thought I’d be interested in writing a weekly Faith Column for them. Being a writer and a copy editor, Dave so eloquently replied, “I don’t know. Why don’t you ask her?”

That’s how it began. As if the Lord himself opened that door for me and I simply had to walk through. Of course, that’s exactly what happened. And it has happened many times in the past 18 years. The Lord opening doors for me and the two of us walking through them together. Without Him by my side, I would never have had the courage to walk through any of the many doors.

My dad had been gone about 14 months when I started writing this column. About six months into the writing, Dave was diagnosed with chronic leukemia. I wrote about our journey, especially the last eight months of his life after his leukemia when acute. Even though you might think I look back on this time and am sad, I’m not. Not any longer. I learned so much about Dave, about myself, about our families, about the kindness of people, and especially about the Lord.

I learned about the kind of love that’s a deep well built out of trials. When you love someone knowing they are not going to survive, you learn to cherish each moment with them knowing it could be the last. When times are scary, you dip to the bottom of the well and find love, hope, and courage, which all come from the Lord.

I learned how to let go and to lean on the Lord instead of myself or Dave. I learned to let go of control. At times I still try to take it back, but I’m getting better at trusting the Lord‘s timing, not my own. One of my favorite Bible verses became: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

I found it to be true time and time again.

After Dave was gone, I looked down a long road not knowing what was on that road or where it would take me. But I also learned that as long as I have the Lord with me, it doesn’t matter.

At Dave’s visitation, a couple came up to me and hugged me. They said, “We feel like we went through this journey with you.” I guess they did. That’s the power of the written word when you share your life in those words.

Over the years many people have said to me, “I feel like I know you.” If you’ve read my column, you do know me. I write from who I am. Who God created me to be. I’m still on that journey of discovery with Him. I’m still walking through new doors with the Lord.

A while after Dave was gone, I changed from children’s ministries to the chaplaincy. Both were more than careers. They were beloved callings from the Lord. I retired from the chaplaincy at the end of last year. There’s another new door I’m walking through during this time.

Five years ago I married Melvin. Next month will be two years since he passed away. It all starts to blend together. The joy of two good husbands and the lives we built together whether for a long time or a short time, but not enough time. It makes all the difference because the Lord was part of those marriages. That’s how I could love so deeply. That’s how I can let go.

Watching my son, Ethan, grow into a good man has been a joy. I enjoy and treasure the time we spend together. I’m thankful for not only Ethan but my whole family. They are precious to me.

I also treasure the time I spend with old friends and with new ones. The Lord has brought so many good people into my life. Life is full of seasons. I’m learning to embrace each one in God’s timing.

“For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest. A time to kill and a time to heal. A time to tear down and a time to build up. A time to cry and a time to laugh. A time to grieve and a time to dance” (Ecclesiastes 3:1-4).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.