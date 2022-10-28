YODER: Run to the Lord

Be careful what you believe.

It’s easy to get caught up in the latest trend. Remember bell bottom jeans? We wore them in high school. As I look back on that time everyone was expressing their individuality. We all thought we were so unique. If that’s true, why did we all look alike?

We got caught up in the trend of the time. There’s nothing wrong with that. But it is funny to see those fashion trends from the past as the Halloween costumes of today.

There are trends in spiritual beliefs as well. Some trends are good, like having small groups. I’ve been part of that trend. It’s a time of connecting, Bible study, and praying for one another. We are called to be encouragers. “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing” (1 Thessalonians 5:11). Small group ministry promotes that. It was never intended to take the place of going to church and worshiping together, but it is a great addition to our spiritual lives.

But there are trends that draw people away from the Word of God and draw them away from Jesus as the only way to heaven.

I was in a store this week that had a big display of tarot cards. Some of the boxes had cute themes obviously geared towards children. I was not only surprised to see it, but also to see it so blatantly displayed, even though I’ve read that the occult is becoming more popular and more mainstream all the time. That’s what tarot cards and Ouija boards are. They have nothing to do with Jesus. They are part of the occult.

The occult has nothing to do with Christianity. It has everything to do with Satan and his followers. They seek to lead people astray, away from the One true God. Just as the serpent tempted Eve in the garden of Eden, so Satan tempts people today. “Doesn’t this look like fun? Could God have really meant that you shouldn’t eat from this tree? If you do, you’ll be just like Him. What harm could it do to ask medium about your future?”

The Bible is pretty specific about this. “Do not defile yourselves by turning to mediums or to those who consult the spirits of the dead. I am the LORD your God” (Leviticus 19:31).

Just like boxes of tarot cards with cute pictures on them are not harmless, neither is Satan. One of his greatest weapons is that people underestimate who he is. He’s not the devil in the red suit with the long tail and the cartoon pitch fork, often portrayed in a funny or positive way. No, he’s much more dangerous. He’s not like God. He’s not all- knowing, all-present, and all-powerful. But he is ferocious with no good intentions for people.

“Stay alert! Watch out for your greatest enemy, the devil. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8).

To whom do we go when we need answers? When our lives fall apart, we can’t find the pieces and we don’t know how to put them back together. When everything we’ve worked for is gone. When loved ones die too soon. When our children leave home and don’t come back and we blame ourselves. When we see people who lie and cheat getting ahead in this world. When others in power promote the truth as lies and lies as truth.

To whom do we run when we’re afraid? When life makes no sense and the news is scary, with more shootings and more violence shown on TV. When we hear of more suicides. What do we do? When we hear of wars and rumors of wars and rumors of nuclear attack. When the economy is no longer strong and our future is no longer secure. When we hear of upcoming food shortages. What do we do? Where do we turn? To whom should we run? How can we be safe?

The answer is easy. It’s as easy as opening the Bible and reading God’s Word. It’s as easy as saying, “Lord, help me.” Call out His name!

“The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run to it and are safe” (Proverbs 18:10).

Run, don’t meander, or dawdle, or leisurely walk. Run to the Lord. Run to the Lord with your arms wide open. He’s waiting to embrace you. Run to Him with everything you’ve got. Don’t stop. Don’t look to the left or the right.

Don’t look around to see if others are running to Him. Don’t wait to see if running to the Lord is a trend. It’s not. Keep your eyes on Jesus and run as if your life depends upon it. It does.

When life is hard. When you’re depressed. When it seems like everything and everyone is against you. Don’t give up. Ask for the Giver of Life to lift you up!

Run to Him. If we do, at the end of our lives we may say with confidence what apostle Paul said. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, his righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing” (Timothy 4:7-8).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.