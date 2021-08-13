YODER: Sometimes a prayer warrior is needed

His prayer life was not an accident. It was the result of a lifelong relationship with the Lord. I prayed before I knew him, of course. But he really taught me how to pray. How to pray with expectancy that the Lord hears our prayers and answers them. How to truly be thankful for answered prayer. How to praise and worship the Lord with thanksgiving and joy. Even in the hard times. Especially in the hard times.

We are living in hard times right now. It would be easy to give in to despair. To feel hopeless. To believe that life’s simply an accident and that no one’s in charge or knows what’s going on. That’s simply not true. The One who created us is faithful. He’s our help in times of trouble. He watches out for us.

“I look up to the mountains – does my help come from there? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth! He will not let you stumble; the one who watches over you will not slumber. Indeed, he who watches over Israel never slumbers or sleeps.

“The Lord himself watches over you! The Lord stands beside you as your protective shade. The sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon at night. The Lord keeps you from all harm and watches over your life.

“The Lord keeps watch over you as you come and go, both now and forever” (Psalm 121 NLT).