YODER: Sometimes a prayer warrior is needed

According to the web dictionary, an accident is “an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally, typically resulting in damage or injury.”
Recently I was backing up in a parking lot. I was in an awkward position. I couldn’t just back up and pull forward to exit the lot. I had to back up and swing around about 180 degrees because there was no outlet where one would normally drive.
As I was backing up I suddenly heard a terrible noise. I slowly pulled my car back into the parking spot. I turned off my ignition and got out of my car. That’s when I discovered what happened. I’d backed into a light pole. My back windshield was completely gone. That was the terrible sound I heard. The glass exploded.
Two people came over to see if I was OK and needed help. I know that I must have stood there with my mouth hanging open. I think they did, too. It was definitely an unfortunate incident that happened completely unexpectedly and definitely unintentionally. Yes, it resulted in damage, but thankfully no injuries.
But as I stood there, for just an instant I had no idea what to do. For just an instant, I felt a sense of overwhelming despair and hopelessness. It was a terrible feeling. Even in the worst situations there’s always hope because the Lord is with me. But for just a moment, I couldn’t sense Him anywhere. It was a tiny glimpse into the complete void and emptiness that life without Him must be like.
Then the woman said, “I think the light pole is OK.” I replied, “That’s good.” And we both laughed.
I was thankful that the light pole was OK. I wouldn’t want to cause any injury. Even to an inanimate object.
I drove home and began the process of notifying my insurance and finding a body shop. Things are at a standstill as I wait on the insurance company to approve the estimate. In the meantime, the body shop put plastic across my back windshield and I can drive my car. Probably not in heavy rain, but it gets me around.
The noise of the glass exploding and the impact of my car hitting the light pole took me back to the car accident in November with my husband, Mel. The shock. The unexpectedness of it all. The fact that in less than a second life can change forever.
The one I naturally want to talk with is Mel. He’d speak words of comfort. He’d pray for me. He’d know what to do. But of course, he’s in heaven.
Mel was a wonderful prayer warrior. He prayed for me when I drove to work. He prayed for me while I was working. He prayed for me when I drove home. He prayed for me before I’d write. We prayed together every day. We prayed for our families, for our country, for friends, for our church, and for churches in this area and around the world.
If someone asked Mel to pray, it didn’t matter where he was he’d stop and pray for them. In the grocery store, at church, out in public anywhere. “Otherwise, I might forget,” he told me once.
His prayer life was not an accident. It was the result of a lifelong relationship with the Lord. I prayed before I knew him, of course. But he really taught me how to pray. How to pray with expectancy that the Lord hears our prayers and answers them. How to truly be thankful for answered prayer. How to praise and worship the Lord with thanksgiving and joy. Even in the hard times. Especially in the hard times.
We are living in hard times right now. It would be easy to give in to despair. To feel hopeless. To believe that life’s simply an accident and that no one’s in charge or knows what’s going on. That’s simply not true. The One who created us is faithful. He’s our help in times of trouble. He watches out for us.
“I look up to the mountains – does my help come from there? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth! He will not let you stumble; the one who watches over you will not slumber. Indeed, he who watches over Israel never slumbers or sleeps.
“The Lord himself watches over you! The Lord stands beside you as your protective shade. The sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon at night. The Lord keeps you from all harm and watches over your life.
“The Lord keeps watch over you as you come and go, both now and forever” (Psalm 121 NLT).
Amen.
Mel’s been with the Lord nine months now. Our friend Harlan has been with the Lord for a year. Our friend Dick has been with the Lord for four months. And our friend Ken joined them a month ago. All good men, wonderful prayer warriors, and faithful servants. It’s no accident that they’re with the Lord now. They each made that choice long ago to serve Him with their lives. Many, many people have been changed for eternity by each one of them.
If you haven’t surrendered your life to the Lord, do so now. Getting to heaven when our time on earth is over is no accident. It’s a choice. Choose today.
“Behold, now is the accepted time; behold now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2b).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.