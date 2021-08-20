YODER: Sometimes, it just takes a little faith

“By faith, Moses, when he had grown up, refused to be known as the son of Pharaoh’s daughter. He chose to be mistreated along with the people of God rather than to enjoy the fleeting pleasures of sin. He regarded disgrace for the sake of Christ as of greater value than the treasures of Egypt, because he was looking ahead to his reward” (Hebrews 11:24-26).
It doesn’t make sense. Moses had all that anyone could ever want in this world. Riches beyond belief. Power without restraint. Anything that he wanted was essentially his. But he gave it all up. He became angry seeing his people mistreated. He murdered an Egyptian. He thought that he’d gotten away with it, but others saw him. He went from being a prince to a fugitive. He fled Egypt.
Moses was an ordinary person just like you and me. He was flawed just as we are. A sinner just like us. He spent 40 tending his father-in-law’s sheep and goats near Midian before God called him to deliver His people out of Egypt. God spoke to Moses at Horeb, the Mountain of God. And Moses tried to get out of the assignment.
Does that sound familiar? Can you identify? Have you ever said to the Lord: “It’s too hard? You’re asking too much.”
“But Moses said to God, ‘Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh, and that I should bring the children of Israel out of Egypt’” (Exodus 3:11). In verse 12, God promised to be with Moses. Yet, Moses had many other reasons for not answering God’s call. He didn’t think others would believe him. Moses said that he wasn’t a very good speaker. Moses’ flaw was that he was depending on his own strength and his own talents, not on God’s.
Instead of asking who he is, Moses should have recognized who God is. The great I Am. The One who created the heavens and the earth, whose kingdom knows no end.
What excuses do we have? How many times in our lives have we felt a little nudge from the Lord to do something and we’ve refused because we were afraid? Or because we didn’t think we were good enough? Of course we’re not good enough on our own. “As it is written” ‘There is no one righteous, not even one’” (Romans 3:10).
The Lord makes us righteous when we surrender our lives to Him. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
We’re not strong enough. But it’s not our strength we’re depending on. It’s the Lord’s. His strength is unending. It’s in our weakness that His strength shines through. Apostle Paul talks about this in 2 Corinthians 12:9. Paul asked the Lord three times to remove a “thorn in his flesh.” The Lord answered Paul. “But He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness.’ Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly in my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest on me.’”
Many times in my life I’ve felt completely unable to endure something. Or to know what to do in very hard and sometimes tragic situations. But in those times when I have simply said, “Help, Lord,” He has always helped me. And He’s helped me in ways I could have never imagined. Often from these very struggles, the Lord has called me to something new. Something that I would not be able to walk into without the struggles He helped me through.
By faith, Moses led the people of Israel out of the land of Egypt, away from a life of slavery. “By faith they passed through the Red Sea as by dry land, whereas the Egyptians, attempting to do so, were drowned” (Hebrews 11:29).
By faith, mountains can be moved. By faith, lions’ mouths were shut. By faith, three men walked out of a flaming furnace without a blister.
By faith we can live lives here on earth honoring the Lord. Does that mean we will be rich and prosperous? Does it mean that we will have everything we want? Of course not. But it does mean that we’ll have everything we need. “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).
God is faithful. When I look back on my life, I see the faithfulness of God around every corner. Some of those corners are smooth, some are painfully jagged. By faith, He’ll do the same for you. But you must make the choice to step out in faith and surrender your life to Him. Do so right now, before it’s too late.
We have witnessed how quickly life can change. None of us is guaranteed anything past this one breath we are breathing. Use this one breath to surrender your life to Jesus. By faith, reach out to Him and He will take your hand and lead you in this life and the next.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.