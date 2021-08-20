YODER: Sometimes, it just takes a little faith

Instead of asking who he is, Moses should have recognized who God is. The great I Am. The One who created the heavens and the earth, whose kingdom knows no end.

What excuses do we have? How many times in our lives have we felt a little nudge from the Lord to do something and we’ve refused because we were afraid? Or because we didn’t think we were good enough? Of course we’re not good enough on our own. “As it is written” ‘There is no one righteous, not even one’” (Romans 3:10).

The Lord makes us righteous when we surrender our lives to Him. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).

We’re not strong enough. But it’s not our strength we’re depending on. It’s the Lord’s. His strength is unending. It’s in our weakness that His strength shines through. Apostle Paul talks about this in 2 Corinthians 12:9. Paul asked the Lord three times to remove a “thorn in his flesh.” The Lord answered Paul. “But He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness.’ Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly in my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest on me.’”