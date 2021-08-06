YODER: Sometimes it just takes one to show you're not alone

“‘Can a man hide himself in secret places so that I cannot see him?’ declares the LORD. ‘Do I not fill the heaven and the earth?’ declares the LORD?” (Jeremiah 23:24).
He sits in church alone. That’s not unusual. Many people come to church alone, but once here they join family and friends. But this man’s alone, even though others are nearby. He’s an island unto himself. An island without trees. Without plants. No animals. No life at all, except his own.
Looking closer, those with discerning hearts realize that he’s alive, but he’s not living. Breathing in, he’s afraid to exhale. Afraid that if he loses control someone may suspect the truth. So, he simply holds his breath.
In this world where he’s just a man, others see his success. He has a lot of everything. But something’s missing. He lives with a gaping hole inside himself filled with emptiness.
How can nothing take up so much space? How can nothing make him feel incomplete and overwhelm his every waking moment?
Inside his vast emptiness the wind howls. The storms rage. But no one sees inside the secret place because the outside looks so good.
On the inside he’s dead. His obituary is written on his heart. He died of infinite loneliness. He knows with a calm fear that he’s not going to heaven because he doesn’t know how to fill his gaping soul. That’s why he’s in church. He’s grasping for a lifeline, but none is offered.
No one knows that his soul’s starving to death. No one sees his outstretched hand, waiting for a rescuer.
Many envy him. He’s handsome. Wealthy. A good man. But he envies them. Others who have love in their lives. Who have nothing, yet are filled with joy. He asks himself, the one who can do nothing but make money, “How can those who have so little be so happy? Why am I so lonely? What went wrong?”
It’s Sunday morning. The man feels lost and lonely in the house of God. It’s like he’s watching through the window, seeing a big table filled with food, love, and laughter, yet, he can’t come in. In one awful moment he realizes that he’s never sat at that table and that he never will.
He exhales and he begins to cry.
The pastor, who’s in the middle of preaching a sermon he’s preached before, feels a nudge. Just going through the motions for a long time now, the pastor’s surprised. He hasn’t felt a nudge from the Lord for a long time. He sees the man. Not his eyes or his tears, but his heart. It’s as if the Lord turns on a neon light pointing straight at the man.
The pastor’s sermon comes to life. He’s talking about Peter and Jesus walking on the water. Peter takes his eyes off Jesus, becomes afraid, and sinks into the water. Terrified that he’s going to drown, Peter still doesn’t know who Jesus is. Peter sees Jesus as just a man.
The pastor sees the lonely man, really sees him. He sees this man’s eternal life hanging in the balance between life and death. Forgiveness and condemnation. Eternal salvation and damnation. And the pastor knows that this man is drowning.
Leaving the pulpit, he walks to the man. The congregation’s expecting something clever or funny to happen. They’re expecting to be entertained. But the pastor’s agenda is no longer his own. It’s God’s. He stands next to the man. He holds out his hand. As Peter was frightened, feeling all alone and drowning in the water, Jesus holds out his hand of life to Peter. Peter grabs Jesus’ hand and lives.
The empty, drowning man in the pew grabs the pastor’s hand in the same way. In desperation, in fear, with something he’s never felt before, hope. Leading him to the front of the church, the man kneels at the altar. As the pastor puts his prayer hands on the man, others join him.
In fact, the entire church body either walks up front or stands to their feet right where they are. One body. In unison, praying all at once. A lilting symphony prayed with such great love that it shakes the church. It’s as if the building itself opens up the roof so that the prayers of God’s people can reach heaven more quickly.
In that moment, the man’s changed for eternity. His dark, empty soul fills with the light of Jesus, with the overflowing of God’s love, with the power of the Holy Spirit. In heaven, a celebration begins. One lost and dark soul is filled with the light of God’s love.
The pastor and the church body are also changed that day. They no longer go through the motions of worship. Their church is filled with true worship to the living God. And their lives are filled with true love for one another.
Many think the One who died for you and me was just a man. Jesus Christ of Nazareth. That he was a good man who’s long gone from the earth and certainly from the church. But they are wrong. He’s alive. The One and only Son of God lives! He’s still changing lives for eternity. He can change you. If you feel like you’re drowning, grab onto the outstretched hand of Jesus and receive new life. He’s waiting just for you.
“…Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13).
