YODER: Sometimes it just takes one to show you're not alone

The pastor sees the lonely man, really sees him. He sees this man’s eternal life hanging in the balance between life and death. Forgiveness and condemnation. Eternal salvation and damnation. And the pastor knows that this man is drowning.

Leaving the pulpit, he walks to the man. The congregation’s expecting something clever or funny to happen. They’re expecting to be entertained. But the pastor’s agenda is no longer his own. It’s God’s. He stands next to the man. He holds out his hand. As Peter was frightened, feeling all alone and drowning in the water, Jesus holds out his hand of life to Peter. Peter grabs Jesus’ hand and lives.

The empty, drowning man in the pew grabs the pastor’s hand in the same way. In desperation, in fear, with something he’s never felt before, hope. Leading him to the front of the church, the man kneels at the altar. As the pastor puts his prayer hands on the man, others join him.

In fact, the entire church body either walks up front or stands to their feet right where they are. One body. In unison, praying all at once. A lilting symphony prayed with such great love that it shakes the church. It’s as if the building itself opens up the roof so that the prayers of God’s people can reach heaven more quickly.