YODER: Spiritual influence

“Remember the former things, those of long ago, I am God, and there is none like me” (Isaiah 46:10).

Someone recently asked me: “Who’s been your greatest spiritual influence?”

I was surprised. First, people don’t usually ask me questions about myself. Sometimes they think they already know the answers. They’re probably right. I’m an uncomplicated, ordinary person. What you see is pretty much what there is.

If someone does ask me about myself, their questions generally don’t make me stop and think before I answer. They’re simple questions like: Where did you grow up? How many siblings do you have? What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?

(Ida Grove and Cherokee. Two great brothers. Vanilla.)

The second reason the question surprised me is that immediately in my mind I saw a gallery of faces. I’ve known so many wonderful people in ministry. I know many right now. Each one has had a profound effect on my faith. I admire their strength, their perseverance, their courage, and their fulfilling of God’s calling on their lives.

I’m also blessed to have friends who are humble and Spirit-filled. They influence my faith life by what they say, by what they do, and by what they don’t do. They live in this culture that is often anti-God, but they know that their true home is not on this earth. They quietly live lives for Jesus. Not drawing attention to themselves, they’re truly storing up their treasures in heaven.

I love to read. I’ve been influenced by the writings of many great Christian authors. I’ve read all of Corrie ten Boom’s books. I admire her honesty, her wisdom, her humor, and her love of God and God’s people. After Corrie survived the concentration camp, she devoted her life to bringing the Gospel to people all over the world.

With each passing year the list of my favorite Christian authors becomes longer. Of course reading the Bible is what truly influences me more than other written words. You can’t get any better than the inspired Word of God.

Billy Graham is one person who’s a part of my gallery of spiritual influences. I grew up watching him on TV. To this day, the hymn, “Just As I Am,” still brings tears to my eyes as I remember swarms of people making their way down front to give their lives to the Lord.

I’ve read many of Rev. Graham’s books as well. I like his simple, straightforward approach. You know what he believes, why he believes it, and where you can find it in the Bible.

All these examples help to make up the spiritual landscape of my life. But who’s been my greatest spiritual influence? It took only a moment for the real answer to come to me. After I saw the gallery of all the wonderful people in my life, one stood out to me above all the rest. I saw her smiling face. I was asked the question: Who’s been your greatest spiritual influence? The answer is so easy. My mom.

My parents took us to church and Sunday school every Sunday. In addition, my mom took the time to have devotions with me. Some things have faded from my memory, but that time with her is one of my favorite memories.

I learned simple truths from our devotions. I learned that there is right and there is wrong. I learned that truth is always truth. It’s non-negotiable. It’s not based on the whims of the culture. Truth is not truth simply because someone wants it to be.

Simple truths are a part of who I am. From stories about the Lord‘s love in the Bible and also His presence in our lives today, to stories about orphans from the Orient and how God has reached them. Those stories instilled in me a compassion for those who are oppressed whether they are living in poverty, living in a communist country without any personal freedom, or they’re simply living lost lives because they don’t know the Lord.

Memorial day is approaching. It’s time to remember. To remember the brave men and women of our country who have laid down their lives so that we can live in freedom. We can never repay the debt we owe them. But what we can do is to be thankful. We can live lives reflecting that thankfulness. We can pledge allegiance to the flag of this great country, but first and foremost we must pledge allegiance to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who died so that we can truly live in freedom for all eternity.

Talking with a dying man I once knew, I didn’t know that this would be our last conversation. He was a veteran who fought in war. He was a good, kind man of honor. He was also a Christian. It was obvious simply by the way he lived his life. Suddenly, a question popped into my mind. I said, “I know that you’re a man of faith, who’s been your greatest spiritual influence?” He looked at me and simply said, “My mom.”

I remembered him after I was asked the same question. Moms have great influence on their children. Their most important role, besides loving their children, encouraging them, and caring for their needs, is to point their children to Jesus. I’m thankful to have a mom just like that.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

