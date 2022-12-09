YODER: Stone Angel

The cemetery is covered lightly with fresh fallen snow. There’s a hush present that wasn’t there before. Gentle snow has a way of doing that. Of smoothing out sharp corners and covering crooked lines.

There is no wind, which is unusual for this place set upon a large hill. The trees sparkle with snow, looking like they belong on a postcard. Winter birds are silent, sensing that something special is about to happen.

A little boy with big snow boots trudges along with his family. They’re here to visit the grave of a relative who has passed from this earth. Of course that person, the boy’s beloved uncle, is not in the grave. As his parents have repeatedly told him, Uncle Jim is in heaven with Jesus.

It makes sense to the boy who's grown up going to church with his family and attending Sunday School. But that’s not the only reason the boy believes. He believes because for as long as he can remember Uncle Jim has told him many stories right from the Bible.

One day Uncle Jim told him about Joseph the dreamer, his coat of many colors, and his special God-given dreams. Uncle Jim said that Joseph’s brothers, who were jealous of him, sold him like he was a horse or a cow to people going to Egypt.

Uncle Jim also said that Joseph spent time in prison even though he didn’t do anything wrong. But God still used Joseph. In fact, God used Joseph to save not only the people of Egypt from a famine, but his own family and the other Jews, too. The boy’s favorite part is that Joseph forgave his brothers and they all became a happy family. The boy likes happy endings.

That’s when the boy asked Uncle Jim a big question. “Can I give my heart to Jesus or am I too little?” Uncle Jim smiling the biggest smile ever said, “Yes, you can. Let’s pray together right now.” And so they did.

As the family continues leaving footprints in the snow, the boy notices a stone angel sitting quietly on the ground. Her head is bent. It’s odd that she doesn’t seem to belong to any of the gravestones. It looks as if she just plopped down one day. “She looks tired,” the boy thinks.

His family keeps going, but the boy lingers. He looks closely at the angel. “Angel, why are you made of stone? So many people need you right now. Not the people in the cemetery, but the people in the world. Too many don’t know Jesus. You need to tell them.”

The boy places his small hand on the angel’s head and pats it lovingly. He looks into the stone angel’s eyes and watches as a small tear rolls down the angel’s cheek. Even though the boy should be shocked, he doesn’t seem surprised. It’s as if he understands. The angel is tired. The angel is real, but this angel has forgotten who she is.

“Don’t spend too much time dreaming, Angel, even Joseph had to wake up from his dreams,” the boy says as he hugs the angel. The boy leaves, catching up with his family.

The angel wakes up slowly, remembering who she is. She’s a messenger angel sent by God Almighty to help people here on earth. But she’s seen too much hate and sin. She’s witnessed too many bad things. Discouraged and depressed, one day she simply sat down in the cemetery and hasn’t moved since.

It seems like three lifetimes since she sat at the Father’s feet. Since she breathed in His love. Since she felt His peace. She misses His encouragement and His fellowship. She let the things of this world overwhelm her.

She is a messenger from the Almighty, the King of kings and the Lord of lords. He loves his creation so deeply. That’s why He sent his son Jesus to die on the cross for all people. The angel was part of the original Heavenly Choir. With unrestrained joy they sang out to the shepherds in the hills, announcing the birth of Jesus. How could she forget that very special day?

A ray of light shines down from the throne of God. He shines His light on the stone angel, opening the door of His incredible love. She remembers all that He’s done for her. She steps out of her prison, breathing in hope, love, and light. She raises her arms to heaven, releasing fear. “I love you, Lord, with all my heart, the new one you just gave me now. Forgive me for forgetting your love and your Son.

“Father, forgive this messenger who forgot the message. You open the doors to Heaven to all who believe in you. That goes for men, women, children, and for stone angels, too. Thank you, Lord.”

As the family leaves the cemetery, the boy is not surprised that the angel is gone. He knows God sent him to wake that angel up. God can use anyone, that’s what uncle Jim always told him. Then the boy sees what no one else sees. He sees the angel’s footprints in the snow. He leans down and picks up one angel feather.

The boy’s mom looks at her son and says, “What’s that?

“Just a gift from a friend,” answers the boy.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.