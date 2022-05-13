YODER: Storms in life can bring positive outcomes

The minute I open the garage door the outdoors enters in and I recognize the smell. I smile. Memories flood my mind like images from an afternoon matinee. I’m outside. It’s morning but still dark because a rain-filled thunderstorm is still in the air. It curls around the trees and hides inside crevices. It hugs big rocks with a fierceness that even the rocks notice. The storm is waiting to start up again. It won’t be long.

I begin my self-appointed duty, picking up the nightcrawlers flooded out of their earthen homes and washed up on the driveway. Gently placing them in the grass, they wiggle and I know they’re still alive. If I do nothing, they dry up and die. For some reason, once the nightcrawlers hit the concrete, they can’t find their way home. Maybe they can only move on dirt. Maybe they simply give up.

When our circumstances suddenly change and big storms come out of nowhere, it’s easy to give up. Life can seem hopeless at times. It’s hard to take a step in any direction. Feeling immobile and isolated, we’re stuck on the sidewalk of life with no way to move out of the danger.

There are many possible storms in life. We lose our job and fear that we won’t find another one. Our child has problems that no one can help or even identify. And no one seems to care. We’re suddenly seriously ill. The good health we’ve taken for granted all our life is no longer part of who we are. Someone we love dies and we can’t imagine how we’ll go on without them. There are so many possibilities.

The disciples are experienced fishermen. They’re familiar with the Sea of Galilee. Jesus tells them they should get into the boat and cross to the other side. The weather is fine when they do this. They wouldn’t get in a boat in the midst of a storm.

Jesus soon falls asleep. He must be exhausted from ministering to the throngs of people who now follow him everywhere he goes. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a huge storm arises. The wind is incredible. It sweeps across the sea and threatens to overturn the boat and everyone in it. The waves take on a life of their own. Water fills the boat. Yet, Jesus still sleeps. The disciples, filled with great fear, wake him from his sound sleep.

They’re shouting. They shout to be heard above the great wind. They shout because they’re in full panic mode. Their shouting is also an accusation. “Teacher, don’t you care that we’re going to drown?” (Mark 4:38).

“When Jesus woke up, he rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Silence! Be still!’ Suddenly the wind stopped, and there was a great calm. Then he asked them, ‘Why are you afraid? Do you still have no faith?’” (Mark 4:39-40).

How did the disciples react? “The disciples were absolutely terrified. ‘Who is this man?’ They ask each other. ‘Even the winds and waves obey him!’” (Mark 4:41).

It’s surprising that they’ve lived with Jesus all this time and yet they still have no idea who he is. We have the advantage of of having access to the entire Bible and yet there are many today who do not believe that Jesus is the Son of God. There are many who profess belief but rewrite the Bible in their own image. They rewrite God’s word so that what they believe is now part of the Bible as they interpret it.

Earlier this week when I opened my garage door and smelled that unique nightcrawler smell, I saw one lone nightcrawler on my driveway. I gently picked him up, glad that he wiggled so that I knew he was still alive. I found a grassy spot that was also a little hidden from the robins and placed him there. I smiled.

In the course of human events, placing that one nightcrawler on the grass is something that seems so inconsequential. And yet, to that one nightcrawler it made all the difference. We human beings are like that nightcrawler. What does it matter if someone helps just one of us? What difference does it make? We are so unimportant to the world in general.

But to the Lord, we are extremely important. “The LORD appeared to us in the past, saying: ‘I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness’” (Jeremiah 31:3).

If you see someone in the midst of a storm-tossed life, don’t walk away. Remember the results of doing nothing. The nightcrawlers dry up and die. A word of encouragement can make a big difference in someone’s life. Times when the Holy Spirit has prompted me to say something simple to someone, they’ve often replied: “You have no idea how much I needed that.”

If you’re living in the midst of life’s storms, feeling like a lone nightcrawler stuck on the driveway with nowhere to go, don’t give up. Reach out to the One who truly cares, Jesus Christ.

Remember what he said to the storm? “Silence! Be still!” Jesus is our Savior. Ask him to be your Lord and Savior and Storm-Tamer today. And if you’re already a follower of Jesus, be like the disciples who fished for men. Just don’t use nightcrawlers as bait. Use the Word of God.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0