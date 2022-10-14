YODER: The Artist

The small child looks upward as if she’s seeing into heaven. She feels encouraged, loved, inspired. Smiling, she nods her head as if to say, “Yep, I’ll draw that.”

She takes the number two pencil out of her pink, daisy-filled pencil case. It’s her favorite pencil. It’s not quite a stub, but it’s more than half gone. The eraser has almost been erased. But she’s drawn her best pictures with this pencil so she sharpens it and begins once again.

Drawing with intensity, clarity, and joy, she knows exactly what to draw. A picture of herself with cartoon hearts surrounding her. Puffy clouds grace the sky. Taking her gold crayon, the one she saves for special occasions, she draws gold lines swirling out of the clouds and all around her. Then she draws a big gold heart around herself, knowing that she’s protected and cherished inside the heart. She signs her name in block letters.

The years pass. The girl’s favorite stubby pencil has long been replaced by ink pens and watercolors. Some of her drawings are experimental. The art teachers and other artists praise these, encouraging her to take this new path. She enjoys the praise, but feels uncomfortable with these pictures. They are unique and fresh, it’s true. Nothing wrong with trying new things, but they’re not her. They are a version of herself she’s created for other people so they like her, think she’s special, and accept her.

In looking back, she knows that she spent too much time on these drawings. In trying to use her art to impress others, she never looked up to heaven for inspiration. That’s why she always felt her art lacked something. In a moment of clarity, she realizes that these drawings did not come from the Lord. “I didn’t even ask Him to be a part of them.” She sadly shakes her head.

Some of her drawings are more traditional. Many of the artists she respects say they’re too predictable. Not special at all. But when she draws these pictures, she doesn’t draw alone. She looks upward as if she’s seeing into heaven. She feels encouraged, loved, inspired. Smiling, she nods her head as if to say, “Yep, I’ll draw that.” And she does. Every time.

These drawings make her feel warm and loved like the smell of an apple pie baking in the oven in her grandma’s farm kitchen. Or like the sight of her parents holding hands as they walk around the lake, laughing at each other’s stories. Or like the sound of well-loved hymns being sung in the old clapboard church on Sunday mornings. Not because it’s expected of the church goers, but because they can’t help but sing praises to the Lord.

Many of her friends think her drawings are old fashioned. They also think it’s old fashioned to go to church. Most have never been. Many say that people sing only when their lives are going well. But one thing the girl knows for sure. When the times are the toughest, the church people sing the loudest.

“It’s as if they’re singing praises to the Lord before He helps them because they know without a doubt that He will,” the girl thinks to herself.

As she grows older, the girl knows that it’s true. She sings loudest when times are the toughest. When she’s required to step out in faith to move forward. When she’s required to step out in faith because there’s no other path that makes sense. There’s no other help but the help of the Lord.

It’s during those tough times that her art has blossomed and grown. She gave up trying to impress and please people long ago. Now she lives for her Lord and her Savior, Jesus Christ. He likes her art. After all, He’s the one who gave her this gift. But most of all, He loves the artist, His very own work of art.

As the girl comes to the close of her time on this earth, she finds a treasure hidden in an old, worn box. Long ago she printed her name on the outside in big scrawling letters. Under her name she wrote the word, “Save.”

Her original childhood drawings are inside. She laughs as she looks at them, remembering each one. Underneath the pictures is her pink, daisy-filled pencil case. Her hands tremble as she looks inside. You guessed it. Her favorite stubby pencil with no eraser and a small piece of a crayon are still there.

She looks upward as if she’s seeing into heaven. She feels encouraged, loved, inspired. Smiling, she nods her head as if to say, “Yep, I’ll draw that.”

The girl, now an elderly woman, finds a piece of paper and draws her final picture. It’s a self-portrait not so different from long ago. But in this picture she’s walking away hand-in-hand with a man wearing a long tunic and robe. She uses the old gold crayon to draw a golden street at the top of the paper. Their destination. The viewer can’t see where the street of gold leads, but the girl soon finds out. The scene before her is heaven, of course. A scene she could never draw. Only the Creator Himself, the greatest artist of all, could create something this beautiful.

At the bottom of her drawing is her name, written with her shaky hand. Next to her name, written in gold script, is the word, “Saved.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.