For the last few years, the story of the tower of Babel keeps nudging me to take a closer look. The people begin building a huge tower that they think will reach all the way to heaven. God doesn’t think this is a good idea. So, He gives them different languages and scatters them throughout the earth.

Pretty simple, isn’t it? This story pops up when I read or hear about another change in our culture that draws us farther from the Lord. One that rocks the very foundation of who we are, God’s children. One that goes against what God has taught us through His Word.

Noah builds the ark to God’s specifications. Who builds a boat when it has never rained on earth? Someone who trusts God. As Noah obeys God and continues building, others go on with their lives as if God’s judgment doesn’t exist. Do they think it’s odd when the animals come? Do they have doubts that maybe they’re wrong about Noah? Or do they simply go on with their lives unaware of what is about to happen?

Noah and his family get on the ark. In these moments when the rain begins to fall, do the others realize that they’ve been wrong to ignore God and go their own way? Or are they clueless?

After the Great Flood, “God blessed Noah and his sons and told them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply. Fill the earth’” (Genesis 9:1). God reaffirms His covenant with Noah and He’s also giving them instructions. But by chapter 11, much time has passed and something has gone very wrong.

The people have not scattered. In fact, they conspire together. “They said, ‘Come, let us build a city for ourselves, and a tower whose top will reach into the heavens, and let us make a [famous] name for ourselves, so that we will not be scattered [into separate groups] and be dispersed over the surface of the entire earth [as the Lord instructed]’” (Genesis 11:4 Amp).

The people are disobedient, devising their own plan. Self-sufficient, they don’t need God. They want to live their own way. They don’t build the tower to worship God. They build it as a monument to themselves. Filled with pride, they’ve replaced God with themselves. They are their own god. They are Babblers. Confused, they don’t know the truth so they create their own truth. They urge others to follow them in their sin against God.

Is it so different today?

You might say, but there are still Christians in the United States. We still attend church. We still read our Bibles. That’s true. But as in the days of Noah, our society is morally crumbling all around us. And it’s picking up momentum.

When something happens, we should ask ourselves: Is this God’s will or is it another brick in the tower of Babel? Does this glorify God or does it glorify man? Is this done in obedience to the Lord or is it done in rebellion? Are people relying on God or on themselves? Does this event or action or belief fall in line with the Lord’s teachings that come directly from the Bible or does it come from the belief that we can be our own god?

Many live their lives without believing that God is the one true God. They create their own god so that they can live however they want. They create their own truth. They worship their own ideas. They worship themselves. If we don’t follow the Lord, we can never become the men and women He created us to be.

We can have knowledge. Work hard. Live good lives. But without surrendering our lives to the Lord, we are nothing more than babblers. Confused, we don’t know the truth. Tragically, our children often become another generation of babblers. They Believe what they want to believe. They do whatever they want to do. They rebelliously create their own truth. They don’t know Jesus Christ.

In John 14:6, “Jesus said: ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’”

Because they don’t know Jesus, they can’t know the Father or the Holy Spirit. If we don’t know follow the Lord and live for Him, we won’t have eternal life with God. Heaven isn’t filled with rebellious babblers. It’s filled with true believers.

What did the Lord do with the people building the tower of Babel? “’Come, let Us (Father, Son, Holy Spirit) go down and there confuse and mix up their language, so they will not understand one another’s speech.’ So the LORD scattered them abroad from there over the surface of the entire earth; and they stopped building the city” (Genesis 11:7-8 Amp).

God is loving and kind. He is also right and true. He judges us all. If we don’t surrender our lives to Him, He will not accept us into heaven. Don’t be a babbler who doesn’t know the truth, following the culture instead of following God.

In Romans 12:2, Paul tells us not to allow the culture to seep into who we are. “And do not be conformed to this world [any longer with its superficial values and customs], but be transformed and progressively changed [as you mature spiritually] by the renewing of your mind [focusing on godly values and ethical attitudes], so that you may prove [for yourselves] what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect [in His plan and purpose for you].”

Ask the Lord to transform you today. Go from being a babbler to a true believer.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.