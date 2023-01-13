YODER: The Best News

Experts say that we shouldn’t watch too much news. Why? Well, for one thing, it’s depressing. A constant diet of doom and gloom steals our joy. It causes anxiety. We feel anxious about the world around us. We don’t feel safe. We worry that what we see and hear on TV will invade our lives and the lives of those we love. It causes fear to dominate our lives, even without realizing it.

Watching the news throughout the day can put us in a state of constant worry. It changes our outlook on the world. It steals our hope. We need hope to live healthy lives physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Bad news makes the biggest headlines. Dramatic music is often played as a backdrop to the story. It makes our senses aware that something big and bad is coming. We should pay attention. It puts us on high alert. Being in a state of constant alert taxes our minds and our bodies. It wears us out and wears us down.

Sometimes teasers are set up throughout the day, promising vital information on a developing story if you watch at a certain time. Other stories are repeated throughout the day, always bringing bad news to the forefront. Bad news is good for ratings.

Yes, bad things happen in the world. In our own communities. In our own lives. Yes, we should be aware of what is going on in the world around us. It helps us to know how to pray and for whom to pray.

Even after all these years, the sound of sirens startles me. I used to have to call the authorities to find out what was going on so that I could go to the scene and photograph it. Now when I hear that sound I stop and pray. I pray for those driving the ambulance. I pray for the firefighters and also the police or the highway patrol. I pray for the EMTs. I pray for the person or persons they’re on their way to help. I also pray for the family members.

Throughout the years, I’ve talked to others who do the same thing. We are a symphony of prayer interceding for those who are in danger. I imagine our prayers drifting up to heaven to the very throne room of God.

In Revelation 5:1-14, Jesus is the Lamb. He’s our sacrificial Lamb who died on the cross for our sins. He steps forward and takes the scroll from the Father’s hand. He alone is worthy to open the scroll and it’s seven seals. The scroll reveals all that will happen with the world. It contains big news.

“And when he took the scroll, the four living beings and the twenty-four elders fell down before the Lamb. Each one had a harp, and they held gold bowls filled with incense, which are the prayers of God’s people” (Revelation 5:8).

Our prayers reach the very throne room of God. Our prayers smell good to God. Our prayers are heard and they are valued. So often prayer is our last resort. “I might as well pray. Nothing else seems to work.” But when we pray to the One who is worthy to open the scroll and to open the seven seals, we are praying to the One who can truly help us.

Jesus, the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world is worthy of our praise. “Then I looked again, and I heard the voices of thousands and millions of angels around the throne and of the living beings and the elders. And they sang in a mighty chorus: ‘Worthy is the lamb who was slaughtered — to receive power and riches and wisdom and strength and honor and glory and blessing’” (Revelation 5:11-12).

John continues describing his vision. “And then I heard every creature in heaven and on earth and under the earth and in the sea. They sang: ‘Blessing and honor and glory and power belong to the one sitting on the throne and to the lamb forever and ever.’ And the four living beings said, ‘Amen!’ And the twenty-four elders fell down and worshiped the Lamb” (Revelation 5:13-14).

We can do the same. We can worship and praise the Lamb of God, Jesus. His sacrifice for us is a very best news of all.

When we watch the news, instead of just shaking our heads in disgust at how the world has changed, we can take action. We can specifically pray for others. We can pray for those in the midst of war in the Ukraine. We can pray for families who have received tragic news that a loved one was taken from them too soon. We can pray for the hatred and division that exist in our country to end. We can ask the Lord to show us how to show His love to others.

Most of all, as God’s own people, we can humble ourselves by seeking Him. We can repent of our own sins. We can ask for forgiveness. We can ask the Lord to help us live lives worthy of His love. “Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land” (Chronicles 7:14).

Just imagine the many bowls of prayer smelling like sweet incense in the throne room of God. Now that’s headline news.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.