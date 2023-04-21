The blind cannot see. Something has happened to their sight. Maybe they were born that way. Since birth they have not been able to see the world around them. For them, being blind is normal. It’s all they’ve ever known. For someone else it might be different. Maybe they grew up with their sight but lost it in an accident or a disease took it from them.

We don’t know what caused Bartimaeus’ blindness in Mark 10:46-52. We do know that at some time he did see, because he asks “to regain his sight.” In the time of the New Testament, handicapped people had it pretty rough. There was not work for them. Most jobs then included some sort of physical labor, so those who were blind, or lame, or incapacitated in any way found it pretty impossible to have a job.

What did they do to survive? They begged. They sat by the side of the road and waited for someone to help them. In many cases no one called them by name. It was as if they no longer had one. They were just referred to as “The Beggar.” People, used to seeing beggars around them, stopped seeing them at all. The beggars, part of the landscape like a building or a tree, become part of the background that others know is there, but no longer see.

A modern correlation may be homeless people. We see them standing by an intersection or walking down a sidewalk. We see their tents under bridges or along wooded areas. We know they’re there, but we drive by and try not to see them. Because if we see them, we have to acknowledge their presence. If we see them, we might feel compelled to somehow help, if simply by donating money to the Gospel Mission or another helping charity. So, we drive by, pretending that they’re not there, making them part of our landscape that we do not see.

Or, we see someone who’s obviously hurting. Maybe we encounter them at the grocery store, or at a social event, or even at church. We ask them how they’re doing. They say, “Okay,” but we can see that they’re struggling. Just a kind word, or a listening ear, or a hug would help, but we’re in a hurry. We have plans to get the groceries and get home to our family. Or we see other people we want to talk to. Or we don’t want to walk into church late. So, we pretend that they’re okay just as they said they are, all the time knowing the truth. They’re not. But it’s easier to place them in our landscape and to walk by.

It’s interesting that we’re told Bartimaeus’s name in this Gospel story and his father’s name, as well. But only in Mark’s version. In Luke 18:35-42, he’s referred to as a “Blind Beggar.” In Matthew’s version (Matthew 20:29-33), there are two blind men. Each disciple highlights what they think is important.

“Then they came to Jericho. And as He was leaving Jericho with His disciples and a large crowd, a blind beggar, Bartimaeus, the son of Timaeus, was sitting beside the road [as was his custom]. When Bartimaeus heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to shout and say, ‘Jesus, Son of David (Messiah), have mercy on me!’ Many sternly rebuked him, telling him to keep still and be quiet; but he kept on shouting out all the more, ‘Son of David (Messiah), have mercy on me!’” (Mark 10:46-48 Amp).

Bartimaeus is physically blind, but he knows who Jesus is. He cries out for help. He doesn’t let others shush him or intimidate him. He boldly cries out for what He needs. He desperately needs Jesus. He desperately needs His mercy. I imagine that some are embarrassed by Bartimaeus’ noise and by the scene he’s making. After all, the landscape should never be the center of attention. But when a drowning man sees a lifesaver, he’s going to do everything he can to reach that lifesaver. Before the lifesaver, all he saw was death. Now, suddenly, there is hope that he will live.

“Jesus stopped and said, ‘Call him.’ So they called the blind man, telling him, ‘Take courage, get up! He is calling for you.’ Throwing his cloak aside, he jumped up and came to Jesus. And Jesus said, ‘What do you want Me to do for you?’ The blind man said to Him, “Rabboni (my Master), let me regain my sight.” Jesus said to him, ‘Go; your faith [and confident trust in My power] has made you well.’ Immediately he regained his sight and began following Jesus on the road’” (Mark 10:49-52 Amp).

Bartimaeus doesn’t hesitate. He throws off his cloak and goes immediately to Jesus. Maybe in throwing off his cloak, he’s throwing off his old life. He knows that new life is coming through Jesus. Jesus asks Bartimaeus what he wants, Bartimaeus doesn’t hesitate. He wants to see again. And he does. Jesus heals him. Bartimaeus sees Jesus physically and He sees Jesus spiritually. And Bartimaeus follows Jesus.

Don’t stay blind, even if everyone around you can’t see. In this life we’re all beggars, searching for Jesus’ light. In John 8:12, Jesus tells us who He is. “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” Ask Jesus for His light today.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.