YODER: The Contemporary Church

This column is due two days before it appears in the newspaper. Sometimes the Lord gives me an idea while I’m sitting in church on Sunday morning or while I’m doing something ordinary like washing the dishes or mowing the yard.

Most of the time, however, I write my column in the early morning hours on the day that it’s due. I pray that the Lord will give me the words that He wants me to write. I also pray that these words will make a difference in at least one life.

This is my 18th year of writing this weekly column. I used to feel nervous about coming up with an idea every week. Eventually, I realized something important. The Lord called me to this writing ministry. He opened the doors. I’m not the important part of this. He is. He’s faithful. If He calls us to do something, He doesn’t leave us alone. He helps us. In fact, He leads and guides us. We simply have to ask. As we do what He calls us to do, whether it’s to be a godly parent, a good spouse, a great worker, or something else, He changes us. He helps us to grow and mature in our faith as we step out and follow Him.

This week right before I awoke, I was dreaming about writing a sermon. For some reason I had to fill the pulpit with five minutes notice. Making notes on a sheet of yellow legal paper, a friend was nearby. I needed a new sheet of paper to make an outline and organize my thoughts, but there wasn’t one anywhere.

Usually at this part of the dream I’m panicking. How can I give a sermon with five minutes prep time? I can’t even read my notes. They’re written all over the paper in different directions. And yet, I’m not stressed because I’m filled with God‘s peace. He’s in charge.

The sermon title in my dream is “How Should the Contemporary Church Look Today?” We have some good points. I see the words written on the paper, but I can’t read one word. It doesn’t matter. As I get out of bed it comes to me.

We believers are the Church. We know that Jesus Christ is the One and only true Sin of God the Father. He died on the cross for our sins and the sins of all people (John 316). On the third day He rose from the dead (Matthew 28:6). He’s preparing a place for all believers. One day He’ll return to take us home to be with Him (John 14:3). In the meantime, we simply keep trusting and obeying Him.

We might live in Iowa where the tall corn grows. We might live on the open plains of Africa where exotic animals roam free. Or in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mexico, Ukraine, the Netherlands or one of many other countries in this world.

Maybe we attend a church in our hometown with lifelong friends or meet secretly in an underground church in a persecuted country. Maybe we’re brand new believers. Maybe we’ve believed all our lives. As I was waking from my dream, it came to me. The most important characteristic of the contemporary church is that we have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

He is our personal Savior. He very personally suffered and died for each one of us on that cross. I like the quote that says: “When He was on that cross, you were on His mind.” It’s true. Jesus died for me personally. He died for you very personally, too.

We know Him more personally through reading the Bible. After all, Jesus is the Word. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life with the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not comprehend it” (John 1:15).

Don’t be part of the darkness. Ask Jesus to be the Light that shines in you and through you. Let His Light in you draw others to Him. Talk with Him every day through prayer. Ask questions. Expect answers.

Be comforted knowing that He does not change. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). The Dutch writer and watchmaker, Corrie ten Boom said, “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.”

We know Him. We were created to be in fellowship with Him. Without Him, there’s an emptiness that no one or nothing can fill. He sticks closer than a brother (Proverbs 18:24). He will not leave us or forsake us (Hebrews 13:5).

But our personal relationship with Jesus doesn’t end with Him. No, he calls us to unity with other believers. Apostle Paul writes from prison. “As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace” (Ephesians 4:1-3).

We may not agree on everything, but as the contemporary church, we serve the Lord first, then we serve one another. We are to build each other up and encourage one another (1 Thessalonians 5:11). Most of all, we are called to love one another because love covers a multitude of sins (1 Peter 4:8).

How should the contemporary church look today? It should look like you and me living out our calling, loving God, and loving one another.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.