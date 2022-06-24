YODER: The Counter

Once numbers were part of his world, he counted everything. It started when he was just a small boy. One plus one equals two changed his world forever.

He counted the number of spots on the family dog, making sure they didn’t change from day to day. He counted the number of knobs and handles in their home. He even attempted to count the number of leaves on the front yard tree, but he fell asleep before he finished. His dad carried him inside to bed. It wasn’t the first time or the last. After all, there were more trees. There were lightning bugs. And there were stars in the sky, too numerous to count, he discovered, but he kept trying.

His family jokingly, lovingly called him “The Counter.” Counting was simply a part of who he was. He smiles when he thinks back over the expanse of time, remembering his family. It’s a sad and happy smile. They loved him so much and he loves them still. He learned more than he can express from their love. More than can be counted. Their love for him was endless.

They’ve been gone for quite a while now, but not before they witnessed him growing up to take a path they never counted on. No, his family assumed that he’d become a math professor, an engineer, or something to do with counting. They never factored in the lure of peer pressure. They never imagined that he’d get caught up in the world of drugs.

The Counter hadn’t counted on how much of his life the drugs would consume. He hadn’t considered the cost.

The drugs took a promising future. The respect of others. The respect of his family, but not their love. That never changed. It was as constant as the number of spots on the family dog.

The drugs also took his self-respect. And they removed all hope from him. Every ounce. Every minuscule tidbit. In fact, there was no hope left to count. It simply did not exist.

It would be great to say that he changed overnight and went on to live a sterling and successful life. That he ended up with an impressive career and a loving family of his own. That he had children who also loved to count. And that he carried them inside to bed when they fell asleep attempting to count the stars. However, his life didn’t work out quite that way.

But he did change. A friend who stopped using drugs and remained clean and sober shared how he’d done it. He heard about Jesus. The One who willingly went to the cross to save sinners like them. Like everyone.

“I counted the cost of staying with the drugs. They took everything from me. They ripped my life away. Then I considered the cost of following Jesus. Of surrendering my life to Him. It was a no-brainer. Now I live live for Jesus, not the drugs.”

The Counter was moved to the point of tears. Something came to him like a breath of fresh air from an open window. Hope. He started reading the family Bible. It was somewhere in the pages of God’s Word that he surrendered his life to the Lord and never looked back.

The Counter counted the cost of following Jesus. He went into his relationship with the Lord with open eyes. He would lose friendships. He would have to change his ways. Give up the drugs, of course. They could no longer be his master because he had a new master, Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God. The Savior of the world.

The Counter still counts. He counts the years he’s been clean and sober. At first, it began with the number of minutes, then hours, then days. Finally, he found courage to count the weeks, the months, the years. Now he counts decades, realizing that without the Lord he wouldn’t be here.

An overdose. A car accident. Or something that he only admits to himself and to God. He would’ve ended his life.

Yes, The Counter is counting the days differently now. He counts them as bonus days. Gifts from the Lord. Whatever time he has left on this earth, he counts them as days of joy. Even the hard days. Especially the hard days.

“Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing” (James 1:24 ESV).

Each of us needs to count the cost of following Jesus and the cost of not following Him. May we all count honestly with open hearts, minds, and souls. May we all be counted as part of His family.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

