In a land not far away. In a time not long ago. There lives a woman. She’s not young. She’s not middle aged. But she doesn’t see herself as old, even though there are obviously more years behind her than in front of her. Her grey hair is sprinkled with some of the original colors of her youth, but not many.

Yet, she fervently believes that old is for other people. For those who give up on life. For those who stop dreaming.

She’s a dreamer. Always was. Always will be. “Get your head out of the clouds!” people said to her when she was young and dreams filled her mind. There were so many dreams back then she had a hard time concentrating on everyday life. She discovered that life is filled with questions. She loved imagining the answers.

As a little girl, she observed everything. Even insects. She imagined that they weren’t at all how they appeared. She dreamed up entire lives for them that others did not see or suspect. Little cities underground with buildings, careers, homes, families, even artists painting pictures of a world they don’t know but see only in their dreams. Pictures of big people living in a large world above them.

She still remembers her very first dream. She was just a little girl. She remembers it because it was a recurring dream. Always the same. It’s night time. She’s outside in a place she doesn’t know. All alone, she knows that she should be afraid. Fear is creeping up on her, curling around the edges, waiting to pounce. It’s so dark outside she sees no light at all. She can feel the darkness deep into her bones. Its waiting to expand, to encompass her.

But there’s something else there. It not only covers the darkness, it overtakes it. Colors. Beautiful, soft colors of every hue she can imagine and some she cannot. They’re everywhere, surrounding her. There’s no empty space around her. The colors interlock and fill up all the spaces. There are only the colors and her. The darkness is completely gone.

She describes her dream this way. As a child, she loved to draw. It’s as if she’s been drawn on a piece of paper. Color surrounds her. Every space is filled with color. There is no empty space on the piece of paper. In her dream she moves. The colors move with her. They not only surround her; they’re a part of her.

Years later, she discovers what she believes her dream means. You see, she never stopped thinking about her dream. As she lived her life. As time passed, this dream was never far from her. It was like a best friend who traveled life with her, giving her comfort and peace.

Then one day two good friends prayed with her. They asked her, “What can we pray about?” Suddenly she knew. She shared her recurring childhood dream with them. They prayed together, asking the Lord about the dream. Afterwards, they talked about the colors. One of her friends said that she felt the Holy Spirit saying, “Who do you think gave you the colors?” In that moment she knew the truth. Even as a child, the Lord was walking with her. The Holy Spirit was with her. Protecting her, leading her and guiding her.

The woman still believes that old is for other people. She’s thankful for the privilege of getting older, but doesn’t want all the changes that come with age to steal her joy. She’s sad for those who have given up on life. For those who are simply biding their time here on earth until they pass onto the next life, whatever that might be. Many people have many theories. Some are simple. Some are complex. Some are elaborate and show a wild imagination.

Some people are angry when they think about death. Some are searching for answers. She’s convinced that what she learned in Sunday School so long ago is still the real and only truth. It’s a very personal truth. God loves her. He sent His only Son, Jesus Christ, to die on the cross for her sins. On the third day Jesus rose from the dead. He’s preparing a place for her and other believers who have surrendered their lives to Him. The Holy Spirit is here on earth. He lives inside her and others who are believers. What Jesus told His disciples so long ago is still true today.

“If you love me, obey my commandments. And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate, who will never leave you. He is the Holy Spirit, who leads into all truth. The world cannot receive him, because it isn’t looking for him and doesn’t recognize him. But you know him, because he lives with you now and later will be in you” (John 14:15-17).

One day, The Dreamer will join the Lord. That’s not a dream. That’s a wonderful reality. That’s the hope she clings to the older she becomes and the closer she gets to leaving this earth and spending eternity living in her real home in heaven. If you wonder where you’ll spend eternity, reach out to the Lord today. Ask Him to forgive your sins and make you His child. Then you won’t have to worry, wonder or dream about where you’ll go after you die. You will know the truth and that truth will set you free.

