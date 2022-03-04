YODER: The faint smell of hope

An image comes to me, uncalled, unwanted. Flooding back across space and a great deal of time. A man talking to my boss at the newspaper. A dad, he’s standing in the newsroom holding his baby. Not an infant. She’s large enough to sit up in a stroller, but not old enough to walk. A pretty baby. Fresh and clean with her whole life ahead of her. Babies smell different than the rest of us. They wear the smell of hope on them.

They’re honest and completely open. If they’re hungry or need anything, they let you know. If they’re happy, every inch of them is happy. From the inside out. From the tops of their heads to the tips of their toes. They make happy an enviable state. They make happy, well, happy.

That’s what I remember about this beautiful, smelling-like-hope, happy baby.

Two days later I get a work call on Sunday morning. Unusual. My boss picks me up. Drives us out of town to a building where there’s been a fire. He wants pictures of the building. While he’s off somewhere, I see a stroller out in the front yard. A little stuffed animal sits inside, patiently waiting for its occupant. But she’s never coming back. She died in the fire.

On the way home my boss says, “Remember that baby in the newsroom a couple of days ago?” I nod my head, “Yes.” He says, “She lived here. She didn’t make it out alive.”

My mind couldn’t grasp the reality that this beautiful baby who smelled like hope was gone. The one whose dad was busy talking two days earlier, all the while holding his little girl close to him. I’m sure that he planned to hold her close to him all the days of his life on this earth.

I saw the image of the stroller with the stuffed animal for a long time. It’s come to represent the things that are left behind and don’t even realize they’ve been left. They’re part of a life that no longer lives on this earth.

I believe that when this beautiful, innocent little girl left this earthly life, she joined Jesus in heaven. She’s with Him right now. Still. Always.

Why does this memory emerge at this particular time? Watching news reports on the invasion of Ukraine, I see the human toll of these actions. Families with bombed-out homes. Parents scrambling to protect their children and get them to safety. Seeing the desperation, the tears, the fears, and so many other emotions I can’t comprehend. Only those who are in the mist of this invasion truly know what it’s like.

Something comes back to me about the baby in the fire. They suspected arson. Not from anyone in the family, but someone else. Maybe a stranger. The exact details are long gone from my memory. I have that luxury. I’m sure the family does not.

I saw other images this past week. Ukrainian Christians kneeling in the snow, asking for the Lord’s help and protection. Ukrainian President Zelensky out in the streets fighting for freedom with his fellow Ukrainians. They’re not retreating. They’re fighting for the right to raise their beloved children in the country they love in the way they see right.

Strolling through my life, I see other images. Wars. Rumors of wars. Many people over the years sharing their war stories with me. Those fought on battlefields in foreign lands and those fought in the battlefields of daily living. I hold in my mind and in my heart so many stories that I’m surprised there’s room for any new ones.

At times, I smell the faint scent of hope, reminding me of that beautiful baby girl so long ago. That scent does not come from money. It’s source isn’t from a government leader. It doesn’t emanate from someone who’s highly educated with a prestigious job. Or someone who does everything that’s good and right day after day.

No, the smell of hope lingers on those who have completely surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ, the author of hope.

It’s not enough to know Jesus exists. Satan and his demons know without any doubt that God is real. But they choose not to follow Him or surrender their will to His. It’s not enough to be a good person. Many good people haven’t chosen to make Jesus the Lord of their lives. Many good people won’t go to heaven unless they repent and follow Jesus before they die.

Evil exists in this world. We can look at history, at the present headlines, and, of course, read the Bible to know that. Some people encounter evil every day of their lives. They are helpless, hopeless. They have no ammunition to fight evil. Like President Zelensky said, “We need ammunition, not a ride.”

Jesus is our ammunition. He’s already overcome evil. He not only smells like hope, He’s our one and only hope. For true, eternal freedom, we need to trust in Him.

As we share Jesus with others, we, too, smell like hope.

“… Now he uses us to spread the knowledge of Christ everywhere, like the sweet perfume. Our lives are a Christ-like fragrance rising up to God…” (2 Corinthians 2:14b-15a).

As we humbly and earnestly pray for the people of Ukraine, may we have the smell of Jesus on us and the Holy Spirit within us.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

