YODER: The Lord's garden of hope

I’m planning my garden. A friend is giving me a seed catalog. I’m thinking of planting a new variety of squash. At least new to me. I cooked it for the first time this fall. It’s delicious. I had a favorite squash, but this new one knocked it to number two. Maybe they could share that distinction. Two squashes tied for first place.

Last spring I didn’t plant a garden. I was preoccupied with making my new space a home. Some friends who visited said, “It’s so peaceful here.”

Friend Kelly walked into my new home for the first time and said, “I feel like this place is hugging me.” She sat down and we talked. I could see the stress beginning to fall from her like gentle drops of rain.

Whenever we enter the home of a true friend, we relax. We kick off our shoes and settle back into a comfy friendship. Unguarded, knowing that we’re not being judged, we can simply be ourselves. One time at Kelly’s home, sitting on her comfy couch with my feet up, I was so relaxed that I may have dozed off for a while.

As we share our lives with family and friends, we let go and time seems to pause. The tightness that winds us up slowly loosens. We can once again deeply breathe in the air, instead of taking guppy breaths as we run from place to place.

That’s with the home of a true friend can do. “Sweet friendships refresh the soul and awaken our hearts with joy, for good friends are like the anointing oil that yields the fragrant incense of God’s presence” (Proverbs 27:9 TPT).

With true friendships, God is always present, right in the middle of the friendship.

I’m blessed with wonderful friends. A year ago, I was unable to pack up my things very quickly because I couldn’t stand for long periods of time. Friend Janell took over, bringing family members and putting them to work; directing their packing like a line foreman on a tight schedule.

Other friends and family helped, too. And in the packing, there was healing. There was the walking through of a life that I was no longer living. Spending time with those we love after the loss of a loved one is like strong medicine for the sick. It helps to heal the injured heart.

Another reason this is a peaceful home is because I prayed for this home before I found it. As my son, Ethan, was looking at homes for me, he found one he liked. He called the number, but the wrong number was printed in the ad. It actually turned out to be the right number. The number of my favorite realtor, Barb, who has also become a friend.

Barb called me the next day. The house that Ethan liked didn’t have a garage, so I wasn’t interested. I’ve been without a garage in younger years and didn’t want to go back to scraping a car in the dead of winter. The memory of those cold mornings makes me appreciate the luxury of a garage.

Barb already had a place for me to look at. It came on the market the very day she called. I walked into this house and felt at home. Through Barb’s amazing guidance, I made an offer the same day and it was accepted.

Since I was moving in January, I prayed that the Lord would keep bad weather from this area until I was completely moved. He did. The day after my move a big snow storm hit.

I prayed over this home when I moved in. That it would be a place of peace. That others could find refuge here, if only for an afternoon. That God would be the Master of this home like He’s the Master of my life. That He would direct His warrior angels to protect my coming and going and my living here. That He will continue directing my steps.

That the Lord God of angel armies would make His dwelling here. He has, of course, because He’s always with me. “‘Sing for joy, O daughter of Zion; for behold I am coming and I will dwell in your midst, declares the LORD” (Zechariah 2:10).

So now I’m planning my garden. A raised garden. A small garden. A beginning garden. I have no idea what it will be, I just know that along with my newfound squash that I want to bloom here.

I believe that in every winter day there’s a seed of spring patiently waiting in the ground. Resting. Preparing. Hoping. Dreaming. I’ve seen many Springs and I’m still excited by the first flowers peeking through the snow. By the first notes that a robin sings. By the sound of geese returning from the south.

The Lord has already planted hope, faith, love, peace, and joy in me. And like the quiet seeds of spring in the midst of winter, He’s planted eternity in me, as well. Eternity with Him. May it be the same for you.

And may you have friends who are like the birds who spread seeds so that life can grow. May your friends help you to continue growing out only in this life, but to be rooted in the next.

“The Lord will guide you continually, giving you water when you are dry and restoring your strength. You will be like a well-watered garden, like an ever-flowing spring” (Isaiah 58:11).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0