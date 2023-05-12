The apple trees are blooming more beautifully this spring than any other spring I remember. Everywhere I look I see white and fuchsia blossoms in all their splendor. The more I see, the more I see. Does that make sense? I saw one blooming apple tree and it wasn’t long before I began seeing them everywhere. As if by noticing one, then others showed themselves to me.

They were there all along, of course. I simply didn’t notice them. They blended into the background until they began to blossom. People can do that, too. We don’t see a young person for a few years and all of a sudden, they’ve blossomed into this person who’s graduating from school complete with dreams and ambitions they didn’t have as the small child we remember.

Maybe they did have childhood dreams, but we didn’t notice. Now, they step out of the background of our memories, becoming the pursuer of their dreams. As they step into this next season of their lives, may they flourish as they grow and blossom into the men and women God calls them to be.

Others can blend into the background of our lives and we don’t take time to notice them. Like our mothers. If they’ve always been a part of our lives, it’s easy to take them for granted. We’re used to them devoting their lives to us. Even after we’re grown with families of our own, many times they still put us first.

It’s a luxury we have until something changes. Winter sets in. There’s an illness. Maybe even a death. We long for those times of spring we had with them. Times we didn’t think would end. Times we easily took for granted because our mothers didn’t draw attention to themselves. They blossomed, but they blossomed quietly, without fanfare.

I’m thankful for my mother. I’m thankful that I still have her. Over the years she has become more than my mother, she’s become my friend.

Many years ago, when I was pregnant with my son, I was talking to a young mom who had three children. She was telling me about a recent night when all three kids had the flu. “What do you do during times like that?” I asked her. “You suffer,” she replied.

She didn’t say this melodramatically. No, she was simply stating a fact. As a good mother, sometimes we suffer for those we love. Hopefully, those times are short lived, but not always. The flu doesn’t last forever, but some mothers and fathers have parenting challenges the rest of us cannot imagine. Not unless we have walked in their shoes. Some of the challenges the children outgrow. Some they do not.

There are so many reasons to honor mothers on Mother’s Day and throughout the year. Jesus knows the importance of mothers. Before He died on the cross, He thought of His mother, Mary.

“So Jesus seeing His mother, and the disciple whom He loved (esteemed) standing near, said to His mother, ‘[Dear] woman, look, [here is] your son!’ Then He said to the disciple (John), ‘Look! [here is] your mother [protect and provide for her]!’ From that hour the disciple took her into his own home” (John 19:26-27 AMP).

What about those who don’t know their mothers? Maybe their moms died young or maybe they were unable to care for their children. What about those with moms who aren’t kind and caring? What about women who struggle to have children? There are many situations that don’t show up in a Mother’s Day card.

I pray that those without loving moms find caring and loving mothers who may look different than the typical mom seen on TV commercials. Maybe they look like a loving dad or grandma or sister or teacher or friend or a friend’s mom.

I pray that those struggling to have their own children will ask the Lord to walk with them through this hard journey. They may feel as if no one understands, but He does. He knows what they are walking through. He knows their disappointments, their feelings, their struggles. I pray that they will receive the gift of a family, whatever that may look like. And I pray that their family will be one built on love for one another and built on the love of God.

I pray that all of us know the truth that David points out in Psalm 27:10. “Even if my father and mother abandon me, the LORD will hold me close.”

Throughout my life I’ve seen the goodness and the love of God. Just like with the beautiful blooming apple trees this Spring, the more I see, the more I see. The more I see God’s hand working in my life and in the lives of others, the more I see His hand at work. God’s blessings are like beautiful blooms that never fade but continue growing.

No matter what’s going on in our lives, may we ask the Lord to help us to bloom in all circumstances. May we be “like trees planted along a riverbank, with roots that reach deep into the water. Such trees are not bothered by the heat or worried by long months of drought. Their leaves stay green and they never stop producing fruit” (Jeremiah 17:7-8).

May we all have a happy and blessed Mother’s Day.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.