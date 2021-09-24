YODER: The Name of Jesus

Mel and Janice were called to a young man’s hospital bed. He was unconscious, given no chance for recovery and was actually in the process of dying. Janice prayed a short prayer over him. The mother asked her, “What do we do now?” Janice told her, “We wait to see if the Lord heals him.” Janice knew whose name to call on. She also knew that Jesus is the healer, not her.

The young man miraculously recovered. The Lord healed him.

What happens to those who speak the name of Jesus with irreverence for their own gain and glory? What happened to the seven sons of Sceva?

“Then the man in whom the evil spirit was leaped on them, over-powered them, and prevailed against them, so that they fled out of the house naked and wounded. This became known both to all Jews and Greeks dwelling in Ephesus; and fear fell on them all, and the name of the Lord Jesus was magnified.

“And many who had believed came confessing and telling their deeds. Also, many of those who had practiced magic brought their books together and burned them in the sight of all. And they counted up the value of them, and it totaled 50,000 pieces of silver. So the word of the Lord grew mightily and prevailed” (Acts 19:16-20).